Halloween came early for Oscar-nominated actress Kate Hudson who stunned in a black see-through Oscar de la Renta dress at her latest movie premiere. 2022/2023 is about to be a busy movie year for the 43-year-old as she's featured in two of the most anticipated releases of the year - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon.

Hudson attended the premiere of Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon last week, a day ahead of its September 30 release in selected theaters.