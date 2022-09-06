Fergie Flashes Her Legs In A Stylish Minidress

Fergie is a versatile singer, songwriter and actress that is best known for fronting the hip hop supergroup The Black Eyed Peas, which helped her to achieve success on both sides of the Atlantic. After scoring hit after hit with the group, she released her own albums that scored top singles, among them 'London Bridge, 'Big Girls Don't Cry', and 'Glamorous' featuring rapper Ludacris. Of course, not only does Fergie possess a killer voice, but she has a killer body and face to match, and the 47-year-old is quick to show her fans what her styles of the moment are, and with 4.6 million followers on Instagram keeping track of her every move, they always get up to the minute pictures of her latest shoots and her look of the day!