Fergie is a versatile singer, songwriter and actress that is best known for fronting the hip hop supergroup The Black Eyed Peas, which helped her to achieve success on both sides of the Atlantic. After scoring hit after hit with the group, she released her own albums that scored top singles, among them 'London Bridge, 'Big Girls Don't Cry', and 'Glamorous' featuring rapper Ludacris. Of course, not only does Fergie possess a killer voice, but she has a killer body and face to match, and the 47-year-old is quick to show her fans what her styles of the moment are, and with 4.6 million followers on Instagram keeping track of her every move, they always get up to the minute pictures of her latest shoots and her look of the day!
Fergie Flashes Her Legs In A Stylish Minidress
The Latest
Fergie Brings The 70s Back!
Fergie goes the 70s lovechild route in a multi-colored mini dress that is giving her fans serious Woodstock vibes. The singer, who easily could have been a model when she was first starting out in the entertainment business, definitely knows her angles, and in this photo, she is shoring up support for her fit thighs and calves. With her hair pulled back and a sultry glance towards the camera, Fergie knows what's good, and so do her fans!
Fergie's Origin Story
As many already know, Fergie is a Cali girl! Born and raised in Hacienda Heights, she is the daughter of devote Catholics that raised her and her sister up traditionally. Her ancestry includes Irish, English, Scottish, Mexican, and Native American on her mother's side. As she has sometimes referenced herself, she is an American mutt!
Fergie Was A Child Star
Aside from making great marks in school, she was also the voice of Sally from the popular Peanuts cartoon, doing the vocals for two cartoons. In the mid-80s, she joined the popular television show Kids Incorporated, a Disney staple that included stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Mario Lopez.
Wild Orchid
Before The Black Eyed Peas, Fergie has her own female group, Wild Orchid, formed with two of her friends from her childhood days. The group has a few minor hits and even opened for 'N Sync back in the day. Fergie even briefly dated Justin Timberlake! This was all before he began dating Britney Spears, another fellow pop star! The group disbanded after a few albums and tours, and then Fergie was recruited by BEP and the rest is sonic history!