Danica Patrick Stuns In A Sexy bikini!

The former professional racing driver went fishing with a group of people. She caught a 51lb halibut fish, almost as tall as she was, and was rewarded with a "50+ LB Club" special hat. According to her, Halibuts have eyes on both sides at first, but they move to one side. They also swim at the bottom of the ocean with their sides.

The fishing crew caught over 30 fish, including six halibut fish and three other species.