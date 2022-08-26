After ten years of racing, 40-year-old Danica Patrick retired in 2018 to focus on business ventures. She dived into winemaking and is known for her wines - Somnium and Danica Rosé Wine; and her candles - Voyant. The former car racer and winemaker also has a podcast and a book named "Pretty Intense." The entrepreneur and podcaster Danica Patrick does not hesitate to show her fit body in bikinis.
Danica Patrick Stuns In A Sexy bikini!
The Latest
Danica Goes Fishing
The former professional racing driver went fishing with a group of people. She caught a 51lb halibut fish, almost as tall as she was, and was rewarded with a "50+ LB Club" special hat. According to her, Halibuts have eyes on both sides at first, but they move to one side. They also swim at the bottom of the ocean with their sides.
The fishing crew caught over 30 fish, including six halibut fish and three other species.
Lessons And Regrets
Eight years ago, the racing icon underwent a breast augmentation. In 2022, the silicone breast implants deformed and this caused major health complications, making her remove the implants.
On the 4th of May, 2022, the retired NASCAR driver shared her regrets in a lengthy Instagram post, where she said she wished she had known better years ago and was more confident. The 40-year-old claimed the picture was taken at 32 years old (8 years ago). Patrick was wearing a teal blue two-piece bikini.
The picture had obviously been taken before the breast augmentation. In the same Instagram post, the IndyCar driver also said she was recovering quickly.
Pretty In Peach
The entrepreneur shared a series of four photos where she laid on a peach beach mat and rocked a peach two-piece bikini at Newport Beach to close out a splendid July 4th week. Danica is accessorized with earrings, one diamond neckpiece, two gold (one long and the other short) neckpieces, a ring, bracelets, and sunshades. The stunning podcaster showed off her bum, toned body, tanned skin, and pretty face.
Partying With Friends
Ten beautiful women, including Danica Patrick, decided to celebrate Danica's 40th birthday in Cabo. The birthday celebrant posted nine photos on her Instagram showing the women in a yacht, rocking white sleeveless t-shirts.
They read, "WELCOME ABOARD-Y DANICA'S FORTY!!", face caps "AHOY" and sunshades; Danica in a black two-piece; group pictures and a video of the women in their bikinis. The celebrant - Danica, donned a teal blue two-piece bikini with a beaming smile.