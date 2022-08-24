"I Think I Was The First": Rose McIver Reveals She Was The First Banana Delivery Girl in New Zealand

New Zealand actress Rose McIver made her feature film debut in the historical drama The Piano (1993). Since then, she has been in The Lovely Bones (2009), Predicament (2010), Blinder (2013), and Petals on the Wind (2014). She also starred in the musical drama Daffodils and the horror comedy Predicament (2019). Presently, she is a cast member of the CBS supernatural comedy Ghosts.

On August 20, Rose appeared as a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show. During her conversation with the host, Kelly Clarkson, she revealed her childhood dream of wanting to become a rapper and how she used to deliver bananas out of a hearse in New Zealand.