"I Think I Was The First": Rose McIver Reveals She Was The First Banana Delivery Girl in New Zealand

New Zealand actress Rose McIver
Shutterstock | 842284

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

New Zealand actress Rose McIver made her feature film debut in the historical drama The Piano (1993). Since then, she has been in The Lovely Bones (2009), Predicament (2010), Blinder (2013), and Petals on the Wind (2014). She also starred in the musical drama Daffodils and the horror comedy Predicament (2019). Presently, she is a cast member of the CBS supernatural comedy Ghosts.

On August 20, Rose appeared as a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show. During her conversation with the host, Kelly Clarkson, she revealed her childhood dream of wanting to become a rapper and how she used to deliver bananas out of a hearse in New Zealand.

The Latest

NFL Rumors: Seahawks Are Jimmy Garoppolo's Likeliest Destination

Noah Cyrus Shows Off Her Amazing Figure In A Sexy Swimsuit

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Are Interested In Tristan Thompson

NBA Rumors: Heat Could Still Trade Tyler Herro For Gordon Hayward

Jessie James Decker Stuns In A Green Bikini!

New Zealand Banana Delivery Girl

The Ghost star revealed that she was the first banana delivery girl in New Zealand when Kelly asked, "Is it true you are a banana delivery girl in New Zealand?" 

"I think I was the first. The first official banana delivery person in Wellington."

"I used to ride around on a scudder and I had these stacks of banana boxes on the back of my scudder and unfortunately I blew over. It's a very windy city, I blew over twice outside the same café," Rose said, explaining how she used to make her deliveries. 

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

Rose Delivered Bananas From A Hearse

The actress further explained how she started making her deliveries out of a hearse after she was blown over by the wind while using her Scudder. 

"I moved to a hearse and I was delivering bananas out of a hearse for a little while." 

Kelly was a bit shocked when the actress said she delivered bananas out of a hearse and asked if she meant an actual hearse. 

"Is a hearse the same thing in New Zealand as it is here?" Kelly asked. 

Rose affirmed that it was, explaining that it was not a loss in translation. When Kelly asked if people wanted bananas from a hearse, Rose said, "They didn't actually know the details, Kells."

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

The Actress Had A Dream Of Becoming A Rapper

The New Zealand actress also revealed she had a dream of becoming a rapper. However, she was terrible at it. When asked who her favorite rapper was, Rose said it was Tupac. 

"Growing up by the beach, Bohemian, kind of New Zealand lifestyle, I discovered Tupac, and I finally felt really seen," the 33-year-old actress told Kelly, which made her laugh so much. 

Kelly Receives Backlash From Fans

Unfortunately, some fans of The Kelly Clarkson Show host were upset with Kelly after a video of the interview with Rose was posted on the show's Instagram page.

Several followers took to the comment section to correct Kelly for laughing because Rose said Tupac was her favorite rapper. They felt her action was insulting.

"Tupac was legendary!!! If you didn't feel something while listening, you have no soul," one follower wrote.

"Kelly, I love you and always have, but I don't think she's joking. Tupac was brilliant and a poet," another follower wrote.

"What's so funny about this?" one comment read. "No hate to Kelly but I really hate when talk show hosts just don't know when to shut up and listen in all seriousness. Not everything needs to be laughed at."

Regardless of the backslash Kelly faced, the interview was interesting, and fans loved Rose.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.