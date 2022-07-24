Hailee Steinfeld In Black Swimsuit Catches The Waves

Hailee Steinfeld is back in black!

Throwing it back to the 80s with a classic, one-piece swimsuit, the 25-year-old actress looked absolutely amazing and proved yet again that she has the looks to go along with the talent that has made her a riveting fixture in Hollywood.

Currently, she boasts more than 19.2 million followers on her Instagram account, which will only increase with the number of projects she has in the pipeline. But how did the stunner get to where she is now? Aside from a bit of luck, here are some other tidbits about the brunette beauty that may surprise even her biggest fans!