Hailee Steinfeld In Black Swimsuit Catches The Waves

Hailee Steinfeld is back in black!
Throwing it back to the 80s with a classic, one-piece swimsuit, the 25-year-old actress looked absolutely amazing and proved yet again that she has the looks to go along with the talent that has made her a riveting fixture in Hollywood.
Currently, she boasts more than 19.2 million followers on her Instagram account, which will only increase with the number of projects she has in the pipeline. But how did the stunner get to where she is now? Aside from a bit of luck, here are some other tidbits about the brunette beauty that may surprise even her biggest fans!
Hailee Beat Out Thousands For Her First Starring Role
Hailee got the role of Mattie Ross in the movie True Grit after she outshone 15,000 other girls going for the same role. "Just the thought of it was kind of intimidating," Steinfeld told The Hollywood Reporter about her audition. "But the minute I met [costar Jeff Bridges], I realized that he was just there to do a job — and I'm there for the same reason, and I kind of clicked with him and the Coen brothers (Joel and Ethan Cohen, who directed the film and wrote the screenplay]." Her role was nominated for an Oscar and instantly catapulted her into fame and the rest - as they say - is history!
Hailee Was Late To The Piercing Game
The actress told Umusic in an interview, "It was always a matter of my mom wanting me to be old enough to make my own decision about it, and I've decided I'm too indecisive to make the decision," Then, in April 2019, Steinfeld posted a video of her getting her ears pierced and wrote: "I finally did it."
Hailee Works Out To Reduce Stress
Of course, Hailee works out a lot more these days since she is fast becoming an action star thanks to her latest turn in the MCU with Hawkeye, but it goes deeper than that for the actress.
She told Shape magazine, "I always feel like spending time in the gym is a relief,I go in and put my headphones in and kind of just separate myself from everything for a while. It's kind of like a safe zone in a way. I definitely walk away feeling more relaxed."
Whatever it takes to maintain a balance and a sense of calm in a hectic career is the most important thing, and for now, Hailee seems to be winning!