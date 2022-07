As reported by The New York Times, Downdetector -- a platform that provides users with real-time information pertaining to internet disruptions -- recorded tens of thousands of user reports about Twitter being down on Thursday morning.

"We’re working to get it back up and running for everyone," Twitter said at the time, acknowledging that the platform is experiencing major issues.

Twitter's website and app recovered and came back online less than an hour after the outage was first reported.

Though this was not the first time for the company to experience an outage, it came at a very "delicate moment," as The New York Times put it.