McKayla Maroney In Bikini Wishes For Extra Happy Celebration

Retired gymnast McKayla Maroney shared a sunny and bright picture of herself poolside to celebrate the 4th of July earlier this week. She joined millions of Americans expressing themselves via their Social Media Posts for the Independence day festivities. In typical Maroney fashion, she preached positivity and spread nothing but joy for her fans.

The businesswoman isn't afraid to cheer others on when they're doing well, as seen in her tribute to former teammate Simone Biles.

Spreading Cheer On The Fourth

Maroney wore a blue bikini with silver stripes on the top in tribute to the American colors - Red, White, and Blue. Then, she wore her curly brown hair to the side and dabbed her lips with gloss from her lip care collaboration with Miage. Her bikini highlighted her slim waist, toned abs, and curvy hips, proving that she's still got it years after retirement.

Protecting Her Lips In Spring

In Spring, Maroney showed her followers how to use the hydrating lip gloss and advised against neglecting the lips when wearing sunscreen. She wore a hot pink bikini with a low-cut top and matching bottoms with her hair side-swept for a close view of her face.

Maroney acknowledged the common mistake of missing lip care and focusing on other parts of the face. Per her post, it's a dangerous ignorance because it'll leave that part of the skin dehydrated and chapped.

Cheering Simone Biles

Story Screenshot of McKayla Maroney Praising Simone Biles for receiving a medal of honor form President Biden
instagramStories | McKayla Maroney

"Congrats Simone, So Special! Youngest ever to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom! Lighting up the world, so our future can be brighter! Congrats to her and to all those who've stood up for out freedom!"

Maroney showed support for her former teammate Simone Biles who made the record as the youngest recipient of a Presidential Medal of Freedom this week. The athlete's known for speaking up in favor of mental health, especially among fellow athletes.

Happy Outfits Only

Even though she doesn't compete professionally, Maroney keeps in shape by hitting the gym occasionally. She sometimes shares those moments with her 1.4 million Instagram followers alongside updates.

Her workout gear ranges from pastel hues to dark tones, and she doesn't restrict it to one style. There's no saying whether Maroney is a biker shorts and crop top girl or leggings and cropped top woman. Either style she chooses, however, always turns out stunning.

The one thing that's certain in her style is that her outfits always make her happy.

