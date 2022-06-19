Selena Gomez Stuns In Off-Shoulder Dress In TV Appearance

On Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, Selena Gomez wore an off-the-shoulder emerald green gown that accentuated her figure. Selena Gomez progressed from Disney child star to teen pop star to murder-mystery series star and award-winning actress. Gomez, now the founder of the mental health platform Wondermind, is still one of the biggest names in entertainment.

On the show, Steve, Martin, and Selena (in a briefcase) discuss Steve's COVID, Selena's attendance at Britney Spears' wedding, their Hulu series "Only Murders in the Building," the many guest stars they will have in season two, what it's like for Selena to work with Martin and Steve, and their upcoming show at the Hollywood Bowl.

