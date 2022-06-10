NBA Rumors: Raptors Could Trade Package Centered On OG Anunoby To Suns For Deandre Ayton

Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby is one of the NBA players who could look to find a new home in the 2022 NBA offseason. Though he's still considered an integral part of their rotation, rumors have recently circulated about Anunoby's growing unhappiness with the Raptors. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Anunoby "grew dissatisfied at times" with his role in Toronto, especially since reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes joined the team.

If his rumored discontent resulted in a trade request, the Raptors could be forced to listen to offers for him on the trade market this summer.