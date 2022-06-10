NBA Rumors: Raptors Could Trade Package Centered On OG Anunoby To Suns For Deandre Ayton

OG Anunoby trying to score for the Raptors
Wikimedia | Doppelganger.decoy

OG Anunoby
JB Baruelo

Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby is one of the NBA players who could look to find a new home in the 2022 NBA offseason. Though he's still considered an integral part of their rotation, rumors have recently circulated about Anunoby's growing unhappiness with the Raptors. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Anunoby "grew dissatisfied at times" with his role in Toronto, especially since reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes joined the team.

If his rumored discontent resulted in a trade request, the Raptors could be forced to listen to offers for him on the trade market this summer.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Bucks Could Trade Grayson Allen & Pat Connaughton For Kings' Harrison Barnes

NBA Rumors: Hornets Could Acquire Anthony Davis For Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, James Bouknight & Two 1st-Rounders

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Sends Rudy Gobert To Celtics For Three Young Players & Draft Picks

‘Love Is Love’: Rebel Wilson Comes Out By Introducing New Girlfriend

Twitter Calls Elon Musk's Bluff, Hands Over Bot Data

Potential Trade Partner - Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton finding an open teammate
Wikimedia | TonyTheTiger

One of the ideal trade partners for the Raptors in the potential deal involving Anunoby is the Phoenix Suns. Like the Raptors, the Suns also have a disgruntled player on their roster in Deandre Ayton. Ayton's frustration with the Suns stemmed from their decision not to give him a massive contract extension last summer. As a restricted free agent, the only thing that the Suns need to do to bring Ayton back is to match the offers from other NBA teams in the 2022 NBA free agency. However, if Ayton is no longer interested in staying with the team, the Raptors may convince the Suns to engage in a sign-and-trade deal that would send Anunoby to Phoenix.

Sports

NBA Rumors: Raptors Could Swap OG Anunoby For Cavs' Jarrett Allen In Proposed Trade

By JB Baruelo

Proposed Suns-Raptors Trade

Deandre Ayton shooting the ball
Wikimedia | TonyTheTiger

Engaging in a sign-and-trade deal with the Raptors would make sense for the Suns instead of losing Ayton as a free agent without getting anything in return. However, it will likely take more than Anunoby to convince the Suns to trade Ayton to Toronto. In a recent article, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that the Raptors and the Suns could explore this summer.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Raptors would be sending a trade package that includes Anunoby, Chris Boucher, a 2024 first-round pick, and the rights to swap first-round picks in 2023 to the Suns in exchange for Ayton.

Raptors Finally Acquire A Franchise Center

Deandre Ayton protecting the ball
Wikimedia | TonyTheTiger

Though it would cost them some of their future draft assets, swapping Anunoby for Ayton would be a no-brainer for the Raptors. The successful acquisition of Ayton would immediately address their major frontcourt problem, giving them a starting-caliber center who perfectly fits the timeline of Barnes. Ayton may not be a floor spacer, but he's a solid contributor on both ends of the floor.

Adding Ayton to the core of Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and Gary Trent Jr. would undoubtedly make the Raptors a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference next season.

Suns Play Positionless Basketball

OG Anunoby watching the replay
Wikimedia | FMSky

The proposed blockbuster deal would also greatly benefit the Suns. As Bailey noted, trading for Anunoby would allow the Suns to play "positionless basketball" next season.

"Adding Anunoby to a largely positionless corps of wings and guards that includes Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Cameron Johnson makes plenty of sense. A big reason the Suns lost to the Dallas Mavericks was their inability to match up against five-out lineups. Anunoby can conceivably play some 5 in situations like that."

In addition to Anunoby, the Suns would also be acquiring a floor-spacing big man in Boucher and future draft picks that they could use as trade chips in a separate deal to further solidify their core.

Read Next

Must Read

Jennifer Lopez Maintains Her Fit Physique With This Diet

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

'A Private, Personal, And Embarrassing Thing': Lisa Hochstein Opens Up About Her Husband's Affair On 'RHOM'

Miley Cyrus' New Skunk Hair Is Everything

Four Times Alexandra Daddario Dropped Our Jaws On The Red Carpet This Year

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.