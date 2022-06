In 1992, Kibwetere and the members moved to Kanungu in the district of Rukunginri and they started to grow extensively. Several hundred people lived in a communal setting and built a church, an office, and a school.

As time went on, the cult's membership grew to as many as 4,000 people. To join, people were expected to sell off their possessions and turn over considerable sums of money.

In 1998, authorities took away the group's license to operate the school because it was found to violate public health regulations and there were rumors of possible mistreatment of the children.

Despite those challenges, the cult was virtually unknown to the world until 2000, when tragedy hit.