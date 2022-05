The last time the Boston Celtics were up 3-2 to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, LeBron James put together two of the best games of his career. Now, Erik Spoelstra won't have The King, Dwyane Wade, or Chris Bosh to turn to.

Ime Udoka's team has put the Heat against the ropes with some impressive wins. Jayson Tatum continues to break out as a superstar, and Miami's offense can't figure out their defense.