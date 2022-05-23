Nicole Scherzinger Bathes Under The Moonlight In Bikini

For Nicole, 43, the posh ambiance featuring picturesque rooftop views with an infinity pool and sunny weather was the perfect backdrop for some amazing swimsuit photos. The Pussycat Dolls lead singer held nothing back in indulging in the tropical oasis and shared every moment of it with her Instagram followers, even her photo-op during a moonlight dip.

“Bathing in the moonlight” the Buttons hitmaker captioned a series of 4 photos showing off her perfectly toned and curvy physique while wearing a glittery silver bikini. Courtesy of musician, Patrick Dwyer, who Nicole tagged in the photo credit, fans had a field day choosing their favorite shot.

One fan said “#3 and #4 for me”, while another settled, “#2 and #4 should hang on a wall in your house. Definitely #2, if you can only exhibit one!!!!!!!,” adding “#2 definitely is the most original/creative!!!!!!! 😍.”