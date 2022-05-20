Since the last offseason, rumors have been swirling around veteran power forward Pascal Siakam and his future with the Toronto Raptors. Though they still consider him an integral part of their rotation, the emergence of 2022 Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes made Siakam expendable in Toronto. The Raptors are yet to make Siakam available on the trading block, but most people believe that it's something they would strongly consider, especially if they are presented with a deal that would enable them to improve their roster this summer.
NBA Rumors: Raptors Could Acquire Myles Turner & Buddy Hield For Pascal Siakam In Proposed 3-Team Deal Involving Pacers & Rockets
Proposed Three-Team Trade
The 2021-22 NBA season is still far from over, but several interesting trade ideas involving Siakam have already started to circulate around the league. These include a hypothetical blockbuster deal that would send Siakam to the Houston Rockets. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network suggested a potential trade that the Raptors, Rockets, and the Indiana Pacers could explore this summer.
In the proposed three-team trade, the Raptors would get Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, the Rockets would receive Siakam, and the Pacers would obtain John Wall, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 first-round pick.
Raptors Boost Frontcourt
The proposed three-team deal would make the Raptors a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference next season. By sending Siakam to Houston, the Raptors would be acquiring a start-caliber center in Turner. Though he's not an All-Star, Turner is a very reliable scorer under the basket, a great rebounder, a monster shot-blocker, and a decent floor spacer.
This season, he averaged 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. Aside from Turner, the Raptors would also be adding a veteran sharpshooter in Hield. Hield could serve as the team's sixth man, giving them a quality backup for Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr.
Pacers Get Rebuilding Assets
The hypothetical three-team blockbuster trade would also make a lot of sense for the Pacers, especially now that they are still in the initial phase of the rebuilding process. Instead of waiting for Turner and Hield to grow unhappy and find their way out of Indiana, the suggested deal would enable the Pacers to swap both veterans into two future first-round picks that they could use to add more talented prospects to their roster.
With Wall's massive contract expiring after the 2022-23 NBA season, the Pacers would create enough salary cap space to chase superstar free agents in the summer of 2023.
Does The Trade Make Sense For Rockets?
It remains a big question mark if the Rockets would have an interest in trading for Siakam in the 2022 NBA offseason. As Piercey noted, the Rockets are only expected to explore trading for Siakam if they grow impatient and decide to speed up their rebuilding plans. Siakam may not be enough to turn the Rockets into an instant title contender, but adding him to the core of Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Christian Wood, and Eric Gordon would give them a realistic of reaching the playoffs next season.