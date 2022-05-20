NBA Rumors: Raptors Could Acquire Myles Turner & Buddy Hield For Pascal Siakam In Proposed 3-Team Deal Involving Pacers & Rockets

The 2021-22 NBA season is still far from over, but several interesting trade ideas involving Siakam have already started to circulate around the league. These include a hypothetical blockbuster deal that would send Siakam to the Houston Rockets. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network suggested a potential trade that the Raptors, Rockets, and the Indiana Pacers could explore this summer.

In the proposed three-team trade, the Raptors would get Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, the Rockets would receive Siakam, and the Pacers would obtain John Wall, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 first-round pick.