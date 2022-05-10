'He Performed For Me': Jessica Biel Dishes On Surprise Birthday Party From Justin Timberlake On 'Ellen'

Jessica Biel was honored to be a part of one of the final episodes of the very last season of Ellen DeGeneres' long-running daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. So, before they started chatting about the actress' recent 40th birthday and the two kids she shares with husband Justin Timberlake, Biel took some time to thank DeGeneres for allowing her to be a part of her final year with the show.

"Thank you for having me here on this show," Biel began, via YouTube. "I can't believe this is the last time we're gonna do this together. And it's been so fun. And on this show, of all shows? This is cool. Thanks for having me."