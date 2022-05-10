'He Performed For Me': Jessica Biel Dishes On Surprise Birthday Party From Justin Timberlake On 'Ellen'

Jessica Biel smiles in silk dress with Justin Timberlake in black
Shutterstock | 921176

Entertainment
Lindsay Cronin

Jessica Biel looked back on the surprise birthday party husband Justin Timberlake threw her for her 40th birthday while appearing on the final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The Latest

Ramona Shelburne Says Lakers Are Not Rushing To Hire Next Head Coach

'Our Baby Is Truly A Badass': Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Share First Baby Photo

Alex Rodriguez Lounges In Miami With Mystery Woman

Demi Rose In Bikini Is Ready For Summer

Olivia Wilde Mesmerizes In Gucci Bra

Jessica Biel Was Honored To Be A Part Of The Final Season Of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Jessica Biel in red lipstick and Old Hollywood glam
Shutterstock | 2914948

Jessica Biel was honored to be a part of one of the final episodes of the very last season of Ellen DeGeneres' long-running daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. So, before they started chatting about the actress' recent 40th birthday and the two kids she shares with husband Justin Timberlake, Biel took some time to thank DeGeneres for allowing her to be a part of her final year with the show.

"Thank you for having me here on this show," Biel began, via YouTube. "I can't believe this is the last time we're gonna do this together. And it's been so fun. And on this show, of all shows? This is cool. Thanks for having me."

Entertainment

Candice Swanepoel Offers Rear View In Bikini

By Ashabi Azeez

Jessica Biel Was Surprised By Justin Timberlake Flying In His Band

Jessica Biel wears a long green and black dress with Justin Timberlake in a suit
Shutterstock | 842245

When Degeneres began to question Biel about her birthday celebration, wondering if Timberlake had done something unexpected for her, Biel confirmed just that.

"He did surprise me," Biel confirmed. "He threw me such an amazing, amazing party and he flew his band in and he performed for me, which is, I mean look, I will go head-to-head with anybody. I'm his number one fan. Who do I want to see on my birthday? [Him] and his band. He's my favorite."

Alexandra Daddario In Bikini Enjoys The View

Bebe Rexha Offers Rear View In Bikini

Justin Timberlake Performed At Jessica Biel's 40th Birthday

Justin Timberlake wears a white button-up with a guitar and hat
Shutterstock | 1915508

"He performed all covers of songs that made up our time together. So like everything from Fiest to Radiohead to Donny Hathaway. It just goes on and on. His voice on Radiohead is something else, too," Biel recalled of Timberlake's performance.

Jessica Biel And Justin Timberlake's Sons Enjoy Music

Justin Timberlake smiles in black suit with Jessica Biel in black and a corset
Shutterstock | 564025

Since marrying in 2012, Biel and Timberlake have welcomed two children, including seven-year-old Silas and two-year-old Phineas. And, when asked if they've shown musical talent, Biel revealed that both boys are into very different types of tunes.

"Silas is interesting. His musical interest has always been in like orchestras and symphonies and music scores, and also, EDM. So it's a weird combo," she admitted. "He like wants to be a DJ and [Phineas] is the one who has the guitar backwards, jamming, drumming. So I see musical abilities in both of them but they're different."

Read Next

Must Read

Paris Hilton In Bikini Is Ready For A 'Sliving Summer'

Kate Beckinsale In Bikini Reminisces On Pre-Covid Life

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Carrie Underwood In Bejeweled Minidress Makes Grand Announcement

Paris Hilton Folds Leg In Louis Vuitton Bikini

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.