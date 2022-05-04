Sofia Vergara In Bikini Emulates Karol G

Fans and fellow celebrities alike flocked to the comments to leave the Columbian beauty over 8,000 messages and compliment her smoking-hot look.

A loving emoji comment from Paris Hilton garnered 2,100-plus likes on the platform, while another person raved about Vergara's "good genes" in a message that read: "Seriously. I often can’t distinguish between your throwback pics and your recent."

Posted on April 1, the selfie was, in fact, an older photo she originally shared back in July while promoting the Liliana Montoya swimwear brand. While one fan took it as an April Fools prank, they nonetheless assured the actress she looked "amazing with every color."

Check out the original below and scroll for more photos!