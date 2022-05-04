Sofia Vergara In Bikini Emulates Karol G

Sofia Vergara took a page from the Karol G stylebook as she dropped a scorching bikini pic on Instagram rocking turquoise hair just like the "Bichota" singer. Although the former Modern Family star, 49, didn't actually die her tresses blue, using photo editing instead to emulate her fellow Colombian beauty, the share earned tons of appreciation online, including from the 31-year-old reggaeton artist.
