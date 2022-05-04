Sofia Vergara In Bikini Emulates Karol G

Sofia Vergara smiles big in pink drop-down earrings and wavy curls at an event.
Alexandra Lozovschi

Sofia Vergara took a page from the Karol G stylebook as she dropped a scorching bikini pic on Instagram rocking turquoise hair just like the "Bichota" singer. Although the former Modern Family star, 49, didn't actually die her tresses blue, using photo editing instead to emulate her fellow Colombian beauty, the share earned tons of appreciation online, including from the 31-year-old reggaeton artist.

Check out Karol G's vibrant look below and scroll down for the bikini photo! And don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become beach-ready too.

Feeling 'Inspired'

Vergara admittedly found the "Tusa" singer's bold look plenty inspiring since she took the time to photoshop her locks a dark-blue color in a mirror selfie. Choosing to model a pink swimsuit for aesthetic contrast, the gorgeous Latina highlighted her busty chest in a plunging top with a metallic heart in the middle. Cropped at the waist, the photo teased her matching bikini bottoms and spotlighted her ample assets and toned midriff.

Penning her caption in Spanish, the Hot Pursuit star confessed she was feeling "inspired" and added a string of blue hearts, tagging Karol G in the post. In return, the Ocean songstress showed her love in the comments, posting a white heart trailed by three pink flowers. The message earned close to 11,000 likes from Vergara's followers.

Recycled, With A Twist

Sofia Vergara in strapless, metallic-gold, sequin gown with a mermaid fit and flowy train on the red carpet.
Fans and fellow celebrities alike flocked to the comments to leave the Columbian beauty over 8,000 messages and compliment her smoking-hot look.

A loving emoji comment from Paris Hilton garnered 2,100-plus likes on the platform, while another person raved about Vergara's "good genes" in a message that read: "Seriously. I often can’t distinguish between your throwback pics and your recent."

Posted on April 1, the selfie was, in fact, an older photo she originally shared back in July while promoting the Liliana Montoya swimwear brand. While one fan took it as an April Fools prank, they nonetheless assured the actress she looked "amazing with every color."

Check out the original below and scroll for more photos!

Sizzling Throwback In Tow

The upload came with a bonus throwback, making for a double April 1 package that was all about bikini glamor. Captured in Miami sometime during the beginning of her modeling career, the second post showed a young Vergara in a black string two-piece posing seductively against an ocean backdrop.

A big fan of "Throwback Thursday," Vergara doesn't miss a chance to celebrate the social media trend on Instagram, thrilling fans with old modeling snaps on a weekly basis. Another recent share that got a lot of attention on the platform portrayed her on her knees on a bathroom counter as she flaunted her insane body in a strappy black bikini with flirty cut-outs.

Glamorous On TV

When she's not posting jaw-dropping swimsuit looks, Vergara usually keeps followers entertained with backstage selfies from America's Got Talent. Just two weeks ago, the stunner delivered chic in a strapless red dress with a bodycon fit and embellished with crystals. She later snapped a selfie on set to show off her elegant glam and gave viewers a second look at her impressive cleavage.

