Emily Ratajkowski In Bikini Flaunts Perfect Curves For Promotional

Fans can never get enough of Ratajkowski's steamy bikini fashion as she always finds a way to spice things up. The 30-year-old model got her 29.1 million Instagram followers talking as usual when she posted seven snaps of herself modeling a multi-colored two-piece swimwear from her bathing suit brand, Inamorata.

The snap showed the fashionista basking in her beauty hour during a beach getaway. In several pictures, the London-born TV star blessed fans with a full view of her taut figure, and her gold waist chain undoubtedly drew lots of attention to her waistline. Ratajkowski's swimwear is not the regular two-piece as it comes with a long-sleeved cropped top and skimpy shirt.

Viewers sure loved this steamy look, and they flooded the model's comments section with lovely emojis and statements. The post was captioned,

"emrata 👙 all new @inamoratawomen 👙 swim and sets dropping Thursday, March 24th."