The Lakers' high aspirations were quickly deflated by how poorly their reconstructed roster performed. The franchise missed the playoffs for the second time in James' first four seasons.

However, Howard recently voiced that he wants the organization to give it another go with their star trio.

“Obviously, it can. I think it can, but it takes time and we live in a microwave society where we want results right away,” Howard said via Lakers Nation. “Things take time to mesh. You’re looking at three guys in Russ, AD, and LeBron [James] who need to have the basketball in their hands to be effective. That’s how Russ has been his whole career. He’s been the guy with the ball. He’s been making decisions and stuff like that. So is LeBron and you’ve got AD who’s the one up-and-coming star who needs the ball in his hands as well.