Michelle Obama Paints Nude Model On 'Ellen'

The Ellen DeGeneres Show started in 2003 and has aired over 3,200 episodes in 19 seasons. Michelle first appeared on the show in 2012, where she and the host engaged in a push-up competition. The host only got to 20 points, but the fun time continued for the former first lady as she continued to push up. Another fun time on the show was in 2015 when Michelle and Ellen engaged in a dance-off to 'Uptown Funk' by Mark Ronson. The show was highly liked by the former first lady, and she became a co-host for a year which featured two episodes of them running it together in season 14. She returned to the show for its 18 and 19th seasons after celebrating Ellen's 60th birthday in 2018. Unfortunately, the show will be ending due to some controversies in the workplace.