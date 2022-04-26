The former first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, showed her drawing skills as she appeared as a guest in Ellen DeGeneres' 11th 'nude' art class. As they wrapped up the show's final episode, Michelle was pictured participating in a life-drawing class.
Michelle Obama Paints Nude Model On 'Ellen'
Nude Artist In Action
Michelle Obama kicked off her final time with Ellen DeGeneres on the show, which will end soon with nude life-drawing. The former first lady and host of the show were captured in a painting class drawing a nude man to showcase their artistic talents. They have been on the show for a long time and built a beautiful relationship along the way. They had an amazing one-on-one time together to mark the end of the show, although the first lady will also appear on the show before it is wrapped up in May.
Fun Times
The Ellen DeGeneres Show started in 2003 and has aired over 3,200 episodes in 19 seasons. Michelle first appeared on the show in 2012, where she and the host engaged in a push-up competition. The host only got to 20 points, but the fun time continued for the former first lady as she continued to push up. Another fun time on the show was in 2015 when Michelle and Ellen engaged in a dance-off to 'Uptown Funk' by Mark Ronson. The show was highly liked by the former first lady, and she became a co-host for a year which featured two episodes of them running it together in season 14. She returned to the show for its 18 and 19th seasons after celebrating Ellen's 60th birthday in 2018. Unfortunately, the show will be ending due to some controversies in the workplace.
Embracing Daughters' Love Lives
The two beautiful daughters of the former first lady, Sasha, and Malia, have grown into amazing women over the years. Michelle opened up about her daughters' love life with them now bringing men home. She shared her joy in seeing her children home during the pandemic, even if it was for a short time. She expressed her readiness to see them live their lives, with them being 23 and 20 years. Michelle explained, "Before, it was just like pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
Motherhood
Michelle Obama also talked about how she was able to raise her daughters as normal as she could even though she grew up in the white house. Being a mother required a lot of attention to the children, and the former first lady was able to raise her children normally thanks to the advice of her mother, who lived at the presidential house. The 58-year-old revealed how the thought of "raising real people to be out in the world" helped her to train her girls. She trained them on various things, including how to be compassionate, independent, and responsible.