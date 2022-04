Speaking at the Gridiron Club’s annual dinner, Sununu described Trump as "f*cking crazy."

"I don’t think he’s so crazy that you could put him in a mental institution. But I think if he were in one, he ain’t getting out," the governor said.

The remarks caused an uproar in conservative circles, so Sununu clarified that he was just joking when he called the former president' "crazy."

"It’s all in fun, it’s all a joke, and anyone who’s trying to make this to be more than it is either seriously doesn’t understand what the Gridiron dinner is all about or just has to, you know, like I said, lighten up a little bit, get a sense of humor," he explained.