20-year-old Caroline Marks was one of the first two women to compete as a surfer for the United States in the 2020 Summer Olympics. As a professional surfer, she also competed recently in the recent World Surf League Championship Tour and has achieved fame as a professional surfer.
Caroline Marks Sunbathes In Bikini
Soaking Up The Sun
The Florida native shared a photo of herself on Instagram as she soaked up the sun at the beach. Marks laid on a white towel on the beach in a plum-colored bikini. She had a baseball hat over her eyes to protect them from the sun as she enjoyed the feel of the sun's rays against her skin. Her jaw-dropping flat board abs and toned legs were on full display. Her skin glowed from the rays of the sun as she seemed to have applied sunblock prior to taking the gorgeous photo. She brought attention to the fact that she had sunblock on as she wrote, "SPF 50🔥".
Caroline Stuns In Orange Bikini
The beautiful surfer, who takes off time to lounge in a bikini, looked absolutely stunning in an orange bikini at the Santa Barbara beach in California. Caroline, who is sponsored by Red Bull, had on a silver Red Bull necklace. Her honey locks fell against her shoulders as she smiled sweetly at the camera, giving a picturesque view of the beach shore and ocean behind her. She seemed to be about to go for a surf as there was a surfboard on the beach behind her. Her followers flooded the comment section with fire emojis and compliments.
Skin Protection
Spending a great amount of time in the sun comes with the need to protect the skin from its harsh rays, and Caroline knows just how to do this. She swears by the Alba Botanica day-to-day Defense Setting Mist to protect her skin from the sun. The product will be released this April along with the sister product, the Day-to-day Defense Primer Lotion. Caroline referred to the product as her go-to product for applying under and over makeup, describing it as an essential item for when she's traveling.
Using Her Own Beauty Products
She is a big fan of Alba Botanica, a personal care brand, and was recently named the brand ambassador. When surfing, Caroline spends a reasonable amount of time on a boat, which means she sometimes does not have access to good beauty products; this means that she has to go along with her own beauty products.