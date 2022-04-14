Caroline Marks Sunbathes In Bikini

The Florida native shared a photo of herself on Instagram as she soaked up the sun at the beach. Marks laid on a white towel on the beach in a plum-colored bikini. She had a baseball hat over her eyes to protect them from the sun as she enjoyed the feel of the sun's rays against her skin. Her jaw-dropping flat board abs and toned legs were on full display. Her skin glowed from the rays of the sun as she seemed to have applied sunblock prior to taking the gorgeous photo. She brought attention to the fact that she had sunblock on as she wrote, "SPF 50🔥".