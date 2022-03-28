Alexandra Daddario has been showing off her Alo Yoga vibes in a plunging spandex look as she continues to influence for the popular activewear brand. The HBO actress, 36, isn't a fully-fledged Alo partner like the label's main face Kendall Jenner, but with enough posts on both her own Instagram and Alo Yoga's one, it's clear the partnership is going steady. A 2022 photo of the blue-eyed beauty flaunting her cleavage has been turning heads - check it out, plus more photos below.
Alexandra Daddario In Skimpy Spandex For Alo Yoga
The Latest
Stuns In Skimpy Spandex Look
Scroll for the photo. Daddario, who has been making pandemic headlines with her quarantine yoga sessions, stunned while showing off a skintight workout look that blended practical and stylish. The White Lotus star was photographed on an outdoor balcony and backed by greenery.
With her hair dramatically over one eye, Daddario highlighted her toned abs and shoulders as she wore a peep-hole spandex crop top in black, pairing the upper with a casual and matching black pair of pants. Alexandra also wore a black jacket off her shoulder, with a swipe right showing a similar setting as she smiled.
See More Photos Below
A caption from Alo went right for the Baywatch bombshell's famous blue eyes, reading: "Blue-eyed beauty @alexandradaddario styles our just dropped catch the vibe bra link in bio to get the look!" Daddario has, herself, been sharing Alo snaps to her Instagram, followed by 22.3 million. Earlier this year, she posed in a skimpy tennis skirt look, with other snaps seeing her barefoot and in her backyard for some home stretching.
Real-Life Yoga
The partnership seems fitting for the girl who gets her self-care from her regular yoga sessions. "I do a ton of yoga. I find it more than just physically beneficial, but also emotionally. It’s great to take an hour to just chill out, be away from your phone, and focus on positivity," Daddario told Muscle & Fitness.
The actress also made sure to let fans in on her favorite healthy eats, telling the magazine: "Salads, fish, and rice, especially before a workout. I keep Lara bars in my purse. I also love avocados. I’ll cut one in half, put some olive oil and salt on it—that’s a healthy and filling snack."
Big-Name Brands
Alexandra is, elsewhere, making headlines for her recent engagement to producer Andrew Form and for rocking high-end Dior, Carolina Herrera, and Versace looks on Instagram. For more, give her account a follow.