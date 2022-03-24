NBA News: Nets Won't Win 2022 NBA Championship Without Ben Simmons, Says Stephen A. Smith

As of now, the Nets are still trying to keep their title hopes alive, sitting in the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 38-35 record. Despite their current standings, Stephen A. Smith of ESPN believes that the Nets still have what it takes to conquer the Eastern Conference this season. However, to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy, Smith said that the Nets need Ben Simmons, the centerpiece of the trade package that they acquire from the Sixers in exchange for Harden.

“I think you need Ben Simmons to win the title,” Smith said, as quoted by Hoops Wire. “I think you can get away with it, without him, to win the East, as tough as the East is, because you know who you’re going up against in a night in, night out basis.”