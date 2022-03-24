After successfully forming the "Big Three" of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden last summer, the Brooklyn Nets entered the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the heavy favorites to fully dominate the Eastern Conference and win the NBA championship title. Unfortunately, the Nets have gone through plenty of ups and downs since the season started and failed to live up to expectations from a legitimate title contender. To make things worse, Harden demanded a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.
NBA News: Nets Won't Win 2022 NBA Championship Without Ben Simmons, Says Stephen A. Smith
Nets Can Still Win The East
As of now, the Nets are still trying to keep their title hopes alive, sitting in the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 38-35 record. Despite their current standings, Stephen A. Smith of ESPN believes that the Nets still have what it takes to conquer the Eastern Conference this season. However, to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy, Smith said that the Nets need Ben Simmons, the centerpiece of the trade package that they acquire from the Sixers in exchange for Harden.
“I think you need Ben Simmons to win the title,” Smith said, as quoted by Hoops Wire. “I think you can get away with it, without him, to win the East, as tough as the East is, because you know who you’re going up against in a night in, night out basis.”
Nets Need Ben Simmons' Elite Defense
Simmons may still have some major flaws in his offense, but Smith thinks that his elite defense would be a huge help for the Nets in their potential NBA Finals matchup against the best team in the Western Conference.
“Don’t worry about shooting the ball, all we need you to do is shut that brother down. He’ll salivate at that,” Smith said. “You give Ben Simmons that assignment, he’ll salivate at that assignment. He don’t want to shoot from the perimeter, and he damn sure don’t want to shoot free throws.”
Defensive Assignment For Ben Simmons
Simmons' presence would definitely be valuable for the Nets, especially when the real battle begins in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Simmons would no longer need to worry about scoring since Irving and Durant can already handle all the loads on the offensive end of the floor. In the postseason, Nets head coach Steve Nash could task Simmons to guard the opposing teams' best players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, Harden of the Sixers, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies, and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.
His potential return to the court is expected to improve the Nets' defensive efficiency which currently ranks No. 15 in the league, allowing 109.5 points per 100 possessions.
Ben Simmons' Injury Update
When Simmons was traded to Brooklyn, most people expected him to immediately join Irving and Durant on the court. Unfortunately, as of now, Simmons is yet to play a single game as a Net, and it was recently revealed that he's dealing with back issues. According to ESPN, the former No.1 pick is experiencing irritation of the L-4 disc of the lower spine and received an epidural in his back to deal with pain.
Though there's no specific timetable regarding his recovery, the Nets are reportedly hopeful that Simmons could return to the court a "couple" of regular-season games prior to the 2022 NBA Playoffs.