Elle Macpherson In Bikini Spills Beauty Secrets

With an Instagram following of hovering over 600,000, Macpherson’s fans are dying to know what she does to stay in such excellent shape. After getting rave reviews and comments about her skin, she posted a shot of herself in a gorgeous black one-piece with cut-outs and her brunette hair slicked back:

"So here’s the thing when it comes to healthy, glowing skin. My beauty routine is really a wellness routine disguised as a beauty routine. I truly believe that when you’re well within it shows on your skin. When I turned 50 I started to notice so many changes in my body: I was sugar-addicted, sleep-deprived, adrenally-stressed… and it showed… so I changed my lifestyle and introduced The Super Elixir™ greens diligently everyday and everything changed!⁠"

These helpful tips are destined to help some of her fans reclaim their health and prepare their body for swimsuit season.