January Jones Attends Basketball Game In Bustier

One of the things we love about January's style is her ability to dress however she likes regardless of societal expectations and status quo. The 44-year-old decked out in a black lace bodysuit, matching ripped denim pants, and a blue washed denim cropped jacket. The outfit was casual and trendy such that you could've mistaken January for one of the students - yes, she looked that good.

The actress showed off her toned physique in a mirror selfie holding her fringe platinum blonde hair in one hand and iPhone in the other. As far as hot moms go, January Jones fits the list without question.