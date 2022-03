Chloe didn't get such an impressive physique by accident, though. If you didn't know (which would be a huge shocker), the 21-year-old is a Gold Medal-winning snowboarder and an actress on occasion. She works out daily (or as often as possible) to prepare her body for the impact of falling during stunts.

Chloe's go-to routines incorporate single-leg raises and lunges, and heavy lifting. Now that the Olympics are over and she already snagged some medals, the athlete said, she'd take a relax from the rigorous workouts and focus on maintaining her stamina for leisure snowboarding.