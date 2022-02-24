Cara Delevingne Goes Topless In Demin Jacket

29-year-old British actress and model Cara Delevingne joined 7 for all Mankind clothing brand as an ambassador earlier this year, and the partnership is everything we could've ever dreamed of from her. 7 for all Mankind is a subsidiary of Delta Galil Industries, Ltd.a fashion-forward denim brand that caters to women's style. Cara especially loves the partnership because the brand's leader aligns with her ideology and values - it's all female-led, and we know how serious the actress is about Gender Equity and women's right.

Admittedly, we had no idea Cara was the special guest when they teased the new collaboration, but boy, are we glad we got her.

Spring Collection

Cara takes it easy with 7 in this Spring-inspired denim shorts and jacket embroidered with floral and bird motifs. The loose-fitted shorts have frayed hemlines while she rolls up her jacket sleeves and leaves it unbuttoned though she's still modest. The model wears her hair down in a dark blonde color.

"Welcome to SP22 featuring Cara Delevingne. This spring, we are taking it easy. Easy fits. Easy attitude. Easy everything. Discover the new collection.⁠"

Topless Jackets Are The New Cool

Getty | Raymond Hall

Cara sure loves her topless jacket fashion as she attended the 2021 CFDA in a velvet black two-piece shorts and blazer combination.

'Only Murders In The Building' Season 2

Getty | Raymond Hall

Cara would bring her English charm to the American comedy-drama series Only Murders In The Building starring Selena Gomez. Although everything is hush-hush for now (for obvious reasons), the actress revealed a little of her incoming character. She told Variety that her character, Alice,

"is a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery. It's definitely most like me than any other character I've ever played but with some more daring looks, for sure."

With an acting role that isn't "acting," we can expect only the best performance from the 29-year-old.

Partnership With Cara

The company has been around for a long time and the CEO Francesca Toninato said this concerning its expansion and bringing Cara on board,

"Having recently celebrated our 20th Anniversary, we look towards the post-pandemic future with a sense of optimism that will set the foundation for our evolution, while staying true to our DNA. The effortless style of our denim, the attention to fit, and our obsession with innovation will continue to be central to our vision."

7 For All Seasons tagline for the Spring collection is Elevated Classics - taking something already in existence and adding a modern twist on it as we see on Cara's set.

