Cara Delevingne Goes Topless In Demin Jacket

29-year-old British actress and model Cara Delevingne joined 7 for all Mankind clothing brand as an ambassador earlier this year, and the partnership is everything we could've ever dreamed of from her. 7 for all Mankind is a subsidiary of Delta Galil Industries, Ltd., a fashion-forward denim brand that caters to women's style. Cara especially loves the partnership because the brand's leader aligns with her ideology and values - it's all female-led, and we know how serious the actress is about Gender Equity and women's right.

Admittedly, we had no idea Cara was the special guest when they teased the new collaboration, but boy, are we glad we got her.