She's a huge yoga fan and she dresses the part, rocking her favorite activewear brand whether for fitness or leisure, but Alexandra Daddario proved she can also do chic while still in her sports bra as she took to Instagram to promote Alo Yoga. Serving up style in a versatile look designed to turn heads both on the street and at the gym, The White Lotus star posed poolside with her abs out and got some well-deserved viral attention.

Check it out below!