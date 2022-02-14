Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker And The Biebers Cozy Up For Double Date

Getty | Kevin Mazur

The stars were out for the Super Bowl weekend yesterday, and these couples went on a double date before hitting the stadium for the main event. BFFs Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber dragged their boos to a cozy dinner for four just outside the SoFi stadium. The ladies looked very friendly as they wrapped themselves in an embrace while the gents looked ready to watch the game! Their solemn faces tell you how eager they must've been not to miss any moment of the big night, but for their leading ladies determined to get their angles right. After all, they're supermodels!

The Leading Ladies

Getty | Kevin Mazur

The supermodels chose their favorite athleisure style for the sports event, with Hailey opting for a thin strap cropped top and Kendall choosing a graphic tee fitted cropped jersey. Both ladies choose white tops over dark pants, and it's almost sure they coordinated their outfits from home. Whereas Hails styled her hair in a messy ponytail, Kenny lets hers down her back, pinning the sides with bobby pins.

The Gents

Getty | Kevin Mazur

Justin Bieber and Devin Booker look like they walked straight out of a Men In Black or Matrix movie set. The gentlemen wear double layers of white inner round necks and zip-up jackets, although Devin's is black and Justin's is White. They both don dark black box sunshades and spot resting faces as they stare into the camera's lens. While they may not be interested in photo ops, there's no doubt they care very much for their leading ladies.

Justin And Hailey Bieber

Getty | Kevin Mazur

Yayyyy! Justin cracked a smile. The Canadian popstar let out a subtle smile curling his lips up as he cozied to his lady love. We guess Love does that to you. The pose gives us a clearer view of Hailey's cotton-cropped top, and we can tell it's a button-up with the upper two popped open. She wears a double-layer silver necklace highlighting her slender neck while Justin's floral tattoos peek out from his tee-shirt.

Devin Booker And Kendall Jenner

Getty | Kevork Djansezian

Kendall, 26, and Devin, 25, are still going strong years after making their relationship public. The couple stepped enjoyed the Half Show performances alongside other celebrities in the SoFi stadium, including Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade who repped the co-headliner.

Kenny and Devin keep their relationship very low-key, and even on this double date, they failed to take a picture together (this is us side-eyeing them for depriving us of the moment.) Anyways, the NBA season is back on, so hopefully, we get some more courtside romance like the one in the above picture.

