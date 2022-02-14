Anna Kendrick Loses To Barbie In Staring Contest

Today, we finally find out what inspired the staring contest between legendary children's playmate Barbie and Pitch Perfect singer Anna Kendrick. The duo we didn't realize we needed teamed up to promote Rocket Mortgage and Rocket Homes in a commercial slated for today's Super Bowl game already afoot.

Anna is flustered upon their first meeting because she claims she's loved the doll since she was a kid. The actress gets confused about addressing the icon stumbling between Ma'am, Miss, and Ms. Luckily, Barbie rescues her from her nerve-wracking bumbling and permits Anna to address her on a first-name basis.

Staring Contest: Who Wins?

Shutterstock | 564025

Anna and Barbie get into an unexpected staring contest, and as you can expect, the doll wins. Her eyes don't move anyways, so we believe it was an unfair competition in the first place. Though we still don't know what prompted the contest, we hope to find out in a few minutes, and we'll be sure to update you.

"I beat @Barbie in a staring contest that @RocketMortgage and @RocketHomes set up. Okay, no I didn't. Tune in to our #SBLVI commercial on 2.13."

Barbie Is An Overachiever

Shutterstock | 178198284

It's a challenging world out there with mortgages. Anna feels the heat in the competitive mortgage industry, and she voices that much out. While the actress talks about Rocket Mortgage, the doll subtly brags about her achievements - unnerving Anna.

Below is a transcript of their conversation in the dressing room.

"Anna: I'm glad we're making a Super Bowl commercial for Rocket.

Barbie: Well of course.

Anna: Because the housing market is so competitive right now.

Barbie: Totally, but it's not as competitive as when I was a gymnast, or when I was in the Space race, and don't get me started on competitive bee keepers!"

Anna: Oh, I had no idea."

Tongue Twisting Warm Up

Shutterstock | 238382707

It seems tongue twisters are the in-thing in Hollywood commercials as Barbie practices some of the classics to prepare for her big day. Zendaya's commercial for Squarespace, also airing during the Super Bowl halftime show, plays on the classic tongue-twister "Sally sells seashells by the seashore," and Barbie borrows from her playbook. The doll then adds more twisters like "Pastrami Origami," "What time does the Wristwatch strap shop stop?" and "She sees cheese."

Trailer Size Dispute

Shutterstock | 238382707

We clamor for equity in our daily activities, and so does Barbie. The doll got curious over the clear difference between her trailer size and Anna's, and frankly, we can't fault her. Being a supportive friend, Anna pointed out the "proportional" similarities and extra campfire perk around the doll's pink trailer. It almost sounded like someone was jealousssssss.

