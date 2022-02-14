Anna Kendrick Loses To Barbie In Staring Contest

It's a challenging world out there with mortgages. Anna feels the heat in the competitive mortgage industry, and she voices that much out. While the actress talks about Rocket Mortgage, the doll subtly brags about her achievements - unnerving Anna.

Below is a transcript of their conversation in the dressing room.

"Anna: I'm glad we're making a Super Bowl commercial for Rocket.

Barbie: Well of course.

Anna: Because the housing market is so competitive right now.

Barbie: Totally, but it's not as competitive as when I was a gymnast, or when I was in the Space race, and don't get me started on competitive bee keepers!"

Anna: Oh, I had no idea."