Anna Kendrick Loses To Barbie In Staring Contest

Today, we finally find out what inspired the staring contest between legendary children's playmate Barbie and Pitch Perfect singer Anna Kendrick. The duo we didn't realize we needed teamed up to promote Rocket Mortgage and Rocket Homes in a commercial slated for today's Super Bowl game already afoot.
Anna is flustered upon their first meeting because she claims she's loved the doll since she was a kid. The actress gets confused about addressing the icon stumbling between Ma'am, Miss, and Ms. Luckily, Barbie rescues her from her nerve-wracking bumbling and permits Anna to address her on a first-name basis.