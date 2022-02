During a Thursday evening episode of his show The Lindell Report, the pillow magnate suggested that he should get his cybersecurity experts to hack Fox News and air his conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

"Maybe we should get our cyber guys that looked at all the evidence to hook up our stream to Fox's," Lindell said, as reported by Newsweek.

"You know, like they have -- they all attack Lindell TV all the time. We get attacked," he added.