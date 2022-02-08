Dakota Johnson Flaunts Skin Daringly In Sheer Dress For Venice Film Festival

The New York Fashion week that came just days after was off to a great start, thanks to the actress looking like an absolute work of art in her magnificent dress. Johnson’s dress was a silver, floor-length, glistening neck-breaker that perfectly matched her skin tone and body that was dipped in a bodysuit to compliment. She wore the dress with a chain fringe draping down her theatrically padded shoulders. She served her look with a pair of gold heels, legs for days, and her signature bangs sitting on effortlessly.

See the dress below!