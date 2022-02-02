Inside Sydney Sweeney's Low-Key Dating History

It's not uncommon for celebrities who live their life in the spotlight to keep their romantic dalliances close to their chest, and Sydney Sweeney is the perfect example. The Euphoria star has been dating Chicago-based restaurant owner Jonathan Davino for over three years but fans only got wind of the relationship two years in.

Quietly off the market since 2018, the 24-year-old actress is notoriously tight-lipped about her boyfriend in interviews, while also keeping her romance off of Instagram. Likewise, the Pompei pizza company heir, who is 13 years her senior, is just as private and doesn't even have any personal social media accounts, so you'd be hard-pressed to find any couple-y photos of the two on the Gram.

Here's everything we know about their low-key love story.