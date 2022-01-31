Olympian Kelly Sildaru In Bathing Suit Spreads Good Vibes

Estonian Olympic freeskier
Kelly poses in the middle of the ocean, wearing a long-sleeved bathing suit as she preached good vibes and peace. The leaf print maillot clung to her curves like a second skin, defining the outline of her toned upper body even though she covered it up.
The 5’7” beauty twirled her long blonde hair styled in a messy ponytail as she smiled in excitement. You can trust the beach and water to bring out the child in you (except if you’re an aquaphobe.)
Danish Model Flaunts Abs In Floral Print Bikinis
Another sponsor partnership that keeps Kelly Sildaru looking good is ROXY. She’s been with the clothing brand for most of her career, and together they’ve worn many medals, including
Kelly then elevates the outfit with an oversized white ROXY dress shirt that she leaves unbuttoned. She folded the sleeves into a three-quarter arm length and allowed the left arm to fall off her shoulder - exposing a ski-toned bicep. There’s something about the way the outerwear frames her bikini that fits perfectly.
The multi-medal Olympian took a surf trip to Ericeira, Portugal, to catch the waves and enjoy the ocean breeze. Letting her long blonde hair fall straight to her shoulders, she observes an unknown entity in the distance. Kelly pulls a stray loc from her face as the breeze caresses her hair, and the sun kisses her creamy skin turning it bronze. The 20-year-old also has a matching blue paint manicure on as she takes in the sights.
Still, on her surfing trip, Kelly reclines on the sandy beach in a thong and square neck palm beach bikini. She stretches her long legs in the sand as she angles her neck upwards to catch the sun’s rays. You can see the crashing white beach waves in the background serving as the perfect backdrop for this beach beauty.
Flaunting perfectly