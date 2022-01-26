Dua Lipa Celebrates Hot Dogs In Bikini

Dua Lipa has been shouting out her love of New York hot dogs while sunbathing in a skimpy bikini. The 26-year-old singer has made headlines galore for her 2022 swimwear looks in under a month, but it was a #2021 in an Instagram share bringing the singer-songwriter in her two-piece, here. Posting for her army of followers, the "Prisoner" hit-maker soaked up rays while on vacation, and she made sure the tee worn over her swimwear shouted out one of her beloved foods.

Back In Her Bikini

Scroll for the photo, one coming as part of a massive gallery. The Grammy winner had updated from the Kep Merli resort in her native Albania. Her opening shot came from a lush wooden deck overlooking natural craggy rocks and water - eyes may well have been on Dua herself, though.

The Versace ambassador was snapped topping up her tan while in tiny bikini bottoms, also wearing a white tee with a cartoon hot dog on it - she also lifted the shirt slightly while in a baseball cap.

See The Photo Below

The gallery also included a shot of Lipa swimming freely through ocean waters, plus some pretty epic views of her luxurious digs. Dua closed the gallery with the same setting as the opening snap, writing: "I never wanna leave!!!" as she tagged the resort. Swipe for the gallery below, scroll for more.

The post has now topped 3 million likes, with fans commenting on the "mini bikini." Lipa has, of course, made major swimwear headlines since, this as she rang in the New Year from St. Barts.

Opening Up On Her Music

Dua continues to expand her career beyond music - she's got a capsule collection with PUMA - but the beats are the main love. Speaking to Elle about her chart-topping tunes, the singer revealed:

“The way I write my music, I’m always very open, and I allow myself to be vulnerable. And I feel now more than ever that it’s brought me closer to my listeners. I think it’s important to talk about your emotions and to be vulnerable and to show that you’re human."

Pandemic Changes

Lipa also opened up on how she feels things will change overall - this amid global reflection on the devastating COVID pandemic. The "Levitating" star added: “I think things will definitely change," continuing: "I think we’ll tread differently with Mother Nature—we won’t be as careless as we have been. I think we’ll be more empathetic and make moments count."

