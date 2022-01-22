Hailey Bieber Soaks Up Rain In Bikini

Hailey Bieber has been getting soaked in the rain while showing off her bikini body. The supermodel and wife to "Peaches" singer Justin Bieber last year proved that swimwear doesn't necessarily have to come with sun - in fact, it was the opposite as the new Miu Miu face enjoyed a rain shower in a tiny two-piece.

Posting for her army of Instagram followers, Hailey stunned in a gallery of photos including her 2018-married husband, although eyes may well have been on the killer abs and skimpy swimwear. Check it out below.

Scroll for the snaps. They came shared with Hailey's 40.6 million fans and opened with her on a kayak and all smiles while in a plunging red bikini and cute matching hat. The Victoria's Secret model, now part of the brand's revamp, quickly shared a hugging shot with Justin as fans swiped, then returning in a different bikini and arching her back while on a surfboard - here, it was pouring rain and Hailey closed her eyes as she soaked up the droplets.

Hailey only used a star emoji for her caption, although fans didn't seem to care and have since left her over 3.8 million likes. One came in from fellow bikini lover and Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin.

Hailey has since made headlines for upping her career game as high-profile brands continue to snap her up. The blonde fronts labels including Levi's, Jimmy Choo, and skincare and makeup giant Bare Minerals.

Joining Victoria's Secret

VS once came with a 2000s Angels vibe, one now frowned upon amid allegations of toxicity at the lingerie giant, plus a lack of inclusivity. The Angels, which included stars from Kendall Jenner to Heidi Klum, are now gone, but the VS Collective is back. It's hired Hailey, plus fellow supermodel Bella Hadid and actress Priyanka Chopra amid other faces.

Excited To Be On Board

In a statement amid her sign-up, Hailey said: "I'm really excited and honored to join the VS Collective. It's been great to be a part of an incredible group of women helping to drive the future of the brand while they continue to champion all women." The brand has further hired athlete Eileen Gu amid a more diverse ambassador portfolio.

Insta Following Shoots Up

Hailey was an "it" girl before surprise marrying Canadian singer Justin three years ago, but she's now even more so. The leggy beauty's Insta is now a celeb hotspot, followed by stars including Kendall Jenner and Amelia Gray.

