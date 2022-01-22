Hailey Bieber Soaks Up Rain In Bikini

Posting for her army of Instagram followers, Hailey stunned in a gallery of photos including her 2018-married husband, although eyes may well have been on the killer abs and skimpy swimwear. Check it out below.
Scroll for the snaps. They came shared with Hailey's 40.6 million fans and opened with her on a kayak and all smiles while in a plunging red bikini and cute matching hat. The Victoria's Secret model, now part of the brand's revamp, quickly shared a hugging shot with Justin as fans swiped, then returning in a different bikini and arching her back while on a surfboard - here, it was pouring rain and Hailey closed her eyes as she soaked up the droplets.
Scroll for more photos after the gallery, where you can swipe.
Hailey only used a star emoji for her caption, although fans didn't seem to care and have since left her over 3.8 million likes. One came in from fellow bikini lover and Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin.
Hailey has since made headlines for upping her career game as high-profile brands continue to snap her up. The blonde fronts labels including Levi's, Jimmy Choo, and skincare and makeup giant Bare Minerals.
VS once came with a 2000s Angels vibe, one now frowned upon amid allegations of toxicity at the lingerie giant, plus a lack of inclusivity. The Angels, which included stars from Kendall Jenner to Heidi Klum, are now gone, but the VS Collective is back. It's hired Hailey, plus fellow supermodel Bella Hadid and actress Priyanka Chopra amid other faces.
In a statement amid her sign-up, Hailey said: "I'm really excited and honored to join the VS Collective. It's been great to be a part of an incredible group of women helping to drive the future of the brand while they continue to champion all women." The brand has further hired athlete Eileen Gu amid a more diverse ambassador portfolio.