Internet Sleuths Share 8 Wild Theories About Hollywood's Alleged 'Best Kept Secrets'

The Well-Concealed Secrets of Hollywood Netizens Ponder About

Hollywood is perhaps a hub of secrets that has left many perplexed about the lives of actors, actresses, entertainers, etc. Over the years, the forum has had a vast and profound history of scandals, affairs, clandestine ordeals, and a hedge of seemingly forgotten secrets. However, it appears that fans still remember the many unanswered questions about celebrities from the entertainment industry. Several dozen users on Reddit pointed out secrets that remain an enigma to date. Take a look at the 8 best-kept secrets that Hollywood has refrained from talking about:

1. January Jones' Baby Daddy

January Jones is renowned for her role in the critically acclaimed series Mad Men. She also starred alongside legendary actors Adam Sandler and Jack Nicholson in Anger Management. While much is uncovered about her unique skills as an actress, there's zilch known about the identity of the father of her 10-year-old son Xander. This led to many conspiracies primarily centered around the possibility that he was a sperm donor. In a 2017 Red Magazine interview, Jones discussed exclusively wanting women around her during the birth of her son. In light of being a single parent Jones said, “He doesn’t have a male person in his life saying ‘don’t cry’ or ‘you throw like a girl’ all those things dads accidentally say.”

2. J. Cole And P-Diddy's Heated Altercation

Over the years there has been a myriad of fights between celebs that tend to get intense. But, for the history of the fight to have almost dissolved entirely is highly unlikely! Such was the case in the alleged fight between rappers P Diddy [formerly known as Puff Daddy] and J Cole. Per multiple reports, the duo allegedly had a nasty altercation at the afterparty of the 2013 VMAs which was hosted by Diddy himself. The rumor mill claimed Diddy found Cole dancing with his now ex-girlfriend Cassie a little too closely. If that wasn’t enough, Cole even attempted to throw a drink at fellow rapper, Kendrick Lamar. That seemingly triggered strife primarily between Diddy and Cole resulting in Cole being thrown out of the party. When the duo were asked about the truth of the matter, they both claimed to be “cool” with each other. Neither has given a solid run-down of what triggered an alleged outburst.

3. Julia Roberts Being 'Unpleasant' To Work With

Legendary actress Julia Roberts has redefined the bounds of acting through her many charismatic and enchanting roles in cinema. From Notting Hill to Mother's Day, she can take on any role. But, could one imagine her being nothing but pleasant to work with? Well, this is certainly a bizarre ordeal! During the early days of her career, Roberts was allegedly known to be a ‘difficult’ person to work with. Per Business Insider, she and Nick Nolte even had an age-long feud after Roberts called Nolte “disgusting” from her experience of working on the set of I Love Trouble in 1994. The duo were said to have butted heads often while filming. However, speaking to the publication shortly after, he claimed to be ‘over it.’ To date, Roberts never addressed rumors of being ‘difficult to work with’ from Nolte’s thoughts. Neither has anyone brought up her work ethic.

4. The Rocketman Controversy

The movie Rocketman was a biopic inspired by one of the many pioneers of rock and roll, Elton John. The I’m Still Standing singer wanted the movie to be as authentic as possible to his real life. Meaning, he wanted the audience to experience even the most spicy details about his love life. However, the singer was disappointed when several allegedly explicit scenes were asked to have been ‘gagged’ from the movie. Meaning, it was asked to have been cut from the movie before its release. After learning of the ordeal many were confused about the extent of explicitly and pondered over its content. However, during a 2019 conversation with The Guardian, John claimed he’d never lived a “PG-13 life.” While there have been many conspiracies about the scene, the truth about it lies only with the cast and crew, and John himself.

5. What Really Happened Inside The Elevator Between Jay-Z And Beyonce's Sister-In-Law

The internet was flabbergasted when a video of Jay-Z and Beyonce’s sister Solange, having some sort of heated interaction inside an elevator went viral in 2014. Initially, the two appeared to be pretty calm until their outburst. The Lemonade singer was within the same proximity and was observed to be in an attempt to separate her husband and sister during their fight. Since the video was from a surveillance camera obtained by TMZ, it gave rise to a wildfire of conspiracies. However, two months later, Solange did have a conversation about her relationship with her family per USA Today. The Grammy-winner’s sister offered a very vague statement saying: “What’s important is that my family and I are good.” What caused such a triggering reaction is still in question with eager fans.

6. The Enigmatic Ordeal From 'The Good Wife' Set

There has been an enormous amount of discussion generated from The Good Wife off-screen over the 7 seasons of the show. However, while the legal storyline was a roaring success, another highlight was the feud between Julianna Margulies and Archie Panjabi. Initially, the duo were part of almost every single episode and were inseparable as friends off-screen. However after Buzzfeed observers found Marguiles and Panjabi not to have shared the same scene in over 30 episodes, it sparked rumors of a feud. Their alleged fight quickly grasped the attention of fellow cast members who deflected knowledge of their possible fight, especially after Panjabi’s exit from the show. Her departure was followed by other characters, leaving many quizzical about the timing of their exit among other issues.

7. Rihanna's Beef With Kendall Jenner and Katy Perry

Rihanna is generally known to be a very amicable personality who rarely breaks the peace with anyone. That being said, imagine being in cahoots with two other megastars of the entertainment industry. Rihanna was once at odds with Kendall Jenner and Katy Perry. Both had different reasons. However, whether it butting heads with Jenner in the fashion and cosmetics industry or Perry being upset over Rihanna sharing a kiss with her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown per Nikki Swift. Rihanna has never uncovered the real reason behind both nor has she addressed it despite numerous allegations surrounding the beef she has with them.

8. The Father Of Mindy Kaling's Children

Mindy Kaling is best known for her role on The Office as ‘Kelly Kapoor.’ Her peppy and charismatic personality makes her an incredible asset in Hollywood. Per People, Kailing has two children: Katherine and Spencer. While their names are known, the father of both of them is still strictly under wraps. Fans of hers were left in shock when Kailing announced her first pregnancy in 2017 and even more so in 2020. Kailing was involved in an on-and-off relationship with her co-star B.J. Novak between 2005 and 2007. For several years many alleged Novak was the father of her kid [or kids]. But, she’s successfully concealed his real identity. This is a secret well-kept to date.