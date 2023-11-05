Sasha and Malia Obama, the daughters of former President Barack Obama, were once two of the most protected children in the world. During their father's two terms in office, they enjoyed round-the-clock security provided by the Secret Service. Their every move was closely watched, and armed guards were a constant presence in their lives. But when a new administration assumed control of the Oval Office, this unprecedented level of security came to an end, reported ET.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pete Souza

In a revealing moment at the Essence Festival, former First Lady Michelle Obama shared insights into the unique childhood experiences of her daughters. "My kids had armed guards with them at all times," she remarked while adding, "Imagine trying to have your first kiss [around] a bunch of men [with guns] and earpieces." The girls even had security personnel accompany them on sleepovers, with the Secret Service conducting thorough sweeps of their friends' homes before granting approval.

Michelle humorously quipped, "I mean, I'm surprised my kids have any friends, you know?" Yet, it wasn't all hardship. During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the former First Lady disclosed that Malia and Sasha's security agents even served as their driving instructors. "Their agents taught them how to drive... Malia told me that her first driving lesson was on the Secret Service driving range."

However, when Donald Trump took charge of the White House in 2017, the Obama children found themselves without the constant presence of Secret Service agents, according to Nicki Swift. This change wasn't a matter of choice but a reflection of legal requirements. In 2012, President Barack Obama signed the Former Presidents Protection Act, a legislation that grants Secret Service protection to former presidents, their spouses, and their children, even after they leave office. Former presidents and their spouses are provided with lifetime security, but their children are eligible only until they reach the age of 16. Since both Sasha and Malia Obama were 16 and 19, respectively, in 2017, they were no longer covered by Secret Service protection.

The girls, however, did not seem to lament the absence of well-armed guards following their every move. Barack Obama humorously recounted on The Late Late Show with James Corden that his daughters did not appreciate being trailed by security during their teenage years. "First of all, them as teenagers having Secret Service guys follow them when they were going out on dates, I think probably has shut down their interest in public service," he joked. "They still have PTSD from guys talking into their wrist microphones and glasses as they're trying to go to a music concert."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Now, as young adults, Sasha and Malia Obama are relishing their newfound freedom. They no longer have security personnel in suits shadowing them at work, on dates, or during grocery runs–a development that may not have sat well with their father. It's worth noting that one of the reasons Barack Obama sought a second term as President was to ensure that his daughters would have security detail for as long as possible. As Michelle Obama playfully remarked on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, "I've always said, as quiet as it's kept, the second term of the presidency was really fueled by Barack's desire to keep them with their agents into their teen years. He was like, 'We've got to win, because I don't want those girls walking around.' He wanted men with guns with them. He worked extra hard on those votes. He's like, 'Come on, voters!'"

Today, Sasha and Malia are thriving without the constant security presence. They are living together in Los Angeles, with Malia working as a writer on an Amazon Prime series while Sasha is pursuing her degree at the University of Southern California. They are enjoying life freely, whether it's shopping at Trader Joe's or attending parties hosted by the likes of Drake, all without the looming presence of armed guards. Sasha and Malia Obama have transitioned from being two of the most protected kids in the world to confident and independent young women charting their own paths in the world.

