Angelina Jolie Claims Her Marriage to Brad Pitt Triggered Her ‘Terrifying’ Medical Condition

The divorce of Hollywood's notable pair, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, remains to be highly covered and one amongst the high-profile cases in showbiz. However recent claims by Jolie have highlighted the intensity of their relationship that was not going well. The Maleficent actor shared how her health was badly impacted by her marriage with the Troy actor and ex-husband.

The couple's relationship began on the set of the film Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2003, where their undeniable chemistry sparked a whirlwind romance. Over the next 12 years, they built a family with six children and marked presence on many occasions together as a family. However, in September 2016, Jolie filed for divorce, signaling the end of their union. Amidst the legal battles and emotional turmoil, Jolie has revealed that she is grappling with significant health issues, including this "terrifying" condition of Bell's palsy.

This condition, which affects facial muscles, reportedly manifested six months before her divorce and is attributed to the stress of her marital breakdown. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Jolie opened up saying, “My body reacts very strongly to stress. Sometimes women who have families put themselves last, until it manifests itself in their own health. My blood sugar goes up and down. I suddenly had Bell’s palsy six months before my divorce.”

As the legal proceedings and personal struggles continue, Jolie's revelations about her health underscore the ongoing challenges she faces in the aftermath of her high-profile divorce from Pitt. According to these documents, Pitt is accused of choking one of their children and striking another in the face. Additionally, he allegedly grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and poured beer and red wine on both Jolie and the children during a confrontation. The fallout from these incidents ultimately led to Jolie filing for divorce, a decision she made "for the health of the family." Pitt's representatives assert that while he did put his hands on one of the children during a confrontation, it did not escalate to the level of physical abuse as claimed by Jolie.

In a cross-complaint filed as part of this legal dispute, Jolie's lawyers allege that negotiations to sell her share of the winery to Pitt broke down over his demand for a nondisclosure agreement. The proposed agreement aimed to restrict Jolie from publicly discussing Pitt's alleged physical and emotional abuse toward her and their children. Although Pitt's representatives strongly refute the accusations of physical abuse, court documents present unsettling descriptions of the purported incidents. According to reports from Page Six, sources reveal that Brad Pitt has been arguing in court for an additional 10 percent share of the couple's agreement and to retain possession of the property. A temporary decision by the Luxembourg court has resulted in the 10% being placed in escrow until a final ruling is made. As it stands, Pitt retains a 60/40 split over the disputed property.