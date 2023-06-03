Kourtney Kardashian 'Wants to Divorce Her Family' as Feud Has Been 'Festering for Years'

Ardent followers of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will be familiar with the sibling conflicts on the show. According to Mirror, the constant disagreements have left Kourtney Kardashian feeling a sense of "disconnection" from her sisters. The "bad blood" is reportedly making her consider "divorcing herself from her famous family." Reportedly, the founder of Lemme has become weary of the ongoing drama after feuding with her siblings "for years now."

While there has always been some level of tension, the intensity of the drama has significantly escalated among the Kardashian sisters. Fans might remember an early instance of their conflicts where Kim Kardashian used her purse to confront Khloé Kardashian, accompanied by the memorable line, "Don't be f*cking rude," which can be interpreted as a Kardashian way of expressing love. However, in recent times, the dynamics between Kourtney Kardashian, Kim, and Khloé have undergone noticeable changes.

In a recent development, Kourtney made accusations against her younger sister Kim Kardashian, alleging that Kim used Kourtney's wedding to Travis Barker as a means of capitalizing on business opportunities.

The trailer for the show captured Kourtney expressing her criticism towards Kim. She stated, "People think it's a misunderstanding, it's not. It's who she is to her core." According to a source, Kourtney had made significant efforts to remain composed and ignore the situation, but circumstances have since shifted. "She says she just doesn't feel connected to her family anymore. She is over the b****iness and this needs her sisters have to one-up each other," the source said.

The source emphasized that Kourtney continues to hold deep affection for her family members, but has reached a point where she has "outgrown" the drama often associated with the Kardashians. "In an ideal world, she'd be able to detach herself without any fuss or drama, but instead, there's stirring going on behind her back. Kourt's sick of it and feels that if she doesn't act, she'll never get out of this annoying cycle," the source added. Speaking with Heat World, a source disclosed that Kourtney has experienced a significant sense of empowerment since she began her relationship with her husband. The source further asserted that Kourtney is now prepared for "a clean break," with Travis standing by her and supporting her decision.

As per Insider, in the latest preview of the show, Kourtney and Khloé are shown engaging in a heart-to-heart discussion. During their conversation, Kourtney opens up about her recent emotions and shares her feelings with Khloé. She expresses that despite the family's celebratory moments, they lack genuine support and presence for one another in crucial moments. "We're all so good at like, lifting each other up when we're like, in a crisis, but in like, almost like a superficial way. Like, I don't think we know how to like, be there for each other on like, a deeper level," Kourtney explained to her sister in the video.

During her confessional, Khloé then offered her perspective on the situation: "Whenever something really traumatic or devastating happens in the family, I feel like we all rally around that person. That has been my experience, so if Kourtney doesn't feel that way, then I genuinely feel sorry for her." Khloé highlights that Kourtney was in her own "love bubble" following her marriage to Travis Barker and never reached out to check on her regarding the baby. Khloé reveals that her ex-partner, Tristan Thompson, welcomed a child with Maralee Nichols despite their agreement to be exclusive in their relationship.