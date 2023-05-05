Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Reveal Their Baby Boy's Name

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have finally revealed the name of their baby boy, after nine months of speculation by fans of the new parents. The Good American founder has remained tight-lipped about the couple's baby boy ever since she had welcomed the new born via a surrogate with ex-beau Tristan Thompson in August 2022. Now, an exclusive report by The U.S. Sun has revealed that the on-again, off-again star couple have named the baby Tatum Robert.

A close source revealed that Kardashian did not bow to family pressure while selecting the name, especially since grandmother Kris Jenner wanted to keep Robert as the baby's first name, as a tribute to Khloe Kardashian's late father, Robert Kardashian, and her brother Robert Arthur Kardashian, known simply as Rob. Instead Kardashian decided to use Robert as the boy’s second name in honor of her lawyer dad, who passed away almost 20 years ago in September 2003 due to cancer.

The source said, “There was talk about whether it should be Tatum Robert or should it be Robert Tatum. Some in the family were leaning more towards Robert, because it honors her dad and her brother. Khloé wanted a name that was kind of unusual but not too out there and also keeping with the T theme.” The source explained that Kris Jenner was in particular pushing for the name Robert and was steering the mother of the boy towards that. "It took Khloe a little while to settle on the name but ultimately she went with Tatum Robert, which is in keeping with Tristan and True’s names starting with a T," they continued.

The reality star had admitted last month that as with her daughter True, she had "decided to give her son a name beginning with T." But she had, till this point, played coy about announcing her son's full name to the public.

According to Page Six, Khloé Kardashian had hinted in a September 2022 episode of The Kardashians that the name of her son was “gonna start with a T." As far as her first-born's name is concerned, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote on her app in May 2018, “I knew I wanted my baby to have a ‘T’ initial, so one night while we were all at dinner, thinking of some names, my grandma MJ suggested True. She told me it was my great-grandfather’s first name and my grandfather’s middle name.” The reality star added that True just “stuck,” and that “it was the only one I couldn’t get out of my head.”

Kardashian had also confirmed the name starts with "T" on The Jennifer Hudson Show in April. She said: "Yes, he's named. But, I haven't announced it yet.” Explaining why it took her a while to choose the boy’s name, she said, "He was delivered via surrogate, or the stork I like to say, and at first, I did not know what I was going to name him. I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit, and so at first he didn't have a name.” She also explained that she was waiting until the premiere of the upcoming season of The Kardashians for the boy’s name to be revealed. Season 3 of the popular show drops on Hulu on May 25.