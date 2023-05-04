Kourtney Kardashian Accuses Sister Kim of Using Her Italy Wedding as ‘Business Opportunity’

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed shocking claims in the newly released trailer for season 3 of Hulu's The Kardashians. She alleges that her sister Kim Kardashian used her romantic wedding ceremony to promote her professional endeavors. Kim was announced as the new face of Dolce & Gabbana earlier this year, and she chose to wear a few outfits from the haute couture brand during the wedding trip.

"My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity," Kourtney says during a confessional in the trailer, which was released on April 27. The trailer then has a clip of Kim asking someone else, "She's mad at me?" and this is followed by Khloé Kardashian confirming the sentiment with one word in her own confessional: "Livid."

According to E!News, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner also express their opinion over the brewing sister feud, as Kendall is seen telling Kylie, "She felt like her wedding vibes were stripped from her." Kim appears oblivious towards Kourtney's resentment as she shares in the confessional, "I'm really confused on how this narrative came into her head."

Additionally, she also tells Khloé, "Like, I couldn't have been more mindful. I said, ‘Don't do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding.'" However for Kourtney, there seems no confusion as she is seen saying, "People think it's a misunderstanding," she says, adding, "But it's not." As the mom of three puts it, "It's who she is to her core," with regard to her sister, Kim.

According to Complex, Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Italy wedding, which took place on May 2022, was exclusively sponsored by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. Kim walked in the brand’s spring/summer 2023 Milan Fashion Week show a few months later to showcase her debut collection with the label. Hulu has already dropped Kourtney and Barker’s Til Death Do Us Part wedding special and after its premiere, fans have been discussing a brewing drama between the two reality divas, Kourtney and Kim, due to their uncomfortable body language around each other.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Jesse Grant

Another major takeaway from the newly dropped trailer was Kylie Jenner talking to her sisters about "the beauty standards that we're setting," something that the Kardashian sisters have been criticized for doing a really bad job of all throughout their careers in the public eye.

"I don't want my daughter to do the things I did," adds Kylie, "I wish I never touched anything to begin with." The beauty mogul has eternally maintained that the only "plastic beauty thing" she's done are "fillers for her lips" and she even revealed that "it's something she doesn't regret," so it's pretty unclear what she's referring to in the trailer. Viewers will get to decode all the new drama firsthand when season 3 of The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on May 25.