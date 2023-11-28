Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 30, 2023. It has since been updated.

Whoopi Goldberg broke her own rule and she is truly sorry for it.

According to The U.S. Sun, the co-host of The View had previously expressed how she would never mention the name of former President Trump during on-air discussions, instead opting to refer to him as "you know who." In a surprising incident, Goldberg unintentionally uttered the prohibited term on camera, leaving viewers of The View astonished. During an intense discussion about the search for a suitable candidate for the 2024 presidency, the actress and her fellow co-hosts delved into the issue of the United States lacking a representative who adequately addresses the concerns of both the affluent and the underprivileged, which is when she inadvertently allowed the 'forbidden' word to slip out.

"This idea that we are one party - we aren't one party - we are a presidential person who has all of us to deal with ‘typical’ behavior on The View. So I think, when very wealthy people say well you know I do care what happens to poor folks so I'm going to make sure that somebody gets in who's going to take care of me and take care of them. We don't have that. That for me trumps everything else," the actress said. However, upon realizing her error, Whoopi quickly reacted, exclaiming, "Oh, I said the name," prompting laughter from both her co-stars and the audience.

As reported by The Wrap, Whoopi Goldberg had another slip-up on Tuesday morning's episode of The View. The host mistakenly informed the audience that a certain individual had been "cleared" of certain charges. Whoopi attributed the mistake to her experiencing "Trump fatigue," suggesting that the continuous discussions and controversies surrounding Donald Trump had taken a toll on her. At the beginning of the show, while discussing newly released audio recordings of Donald Trump conversing with unidentified staff members, the women of The View were caught off guard by Whoopi's slip-up. The audio allegedly featured Trump discussing his awareness of possessing classified documents and even displaying them to the staff members involved.

To introduce the audio clip, Whoopi prefaced it by mentioning that "you-know-who" had been cleared of charges related to mishandling classified documents earlier in the month. However, it was quickly evident that this statement was not accurate, and Whoopi promptly corrected herself after the clip concluded. She attributed the slip to her weariness of constantly discussing Trump, emphasizing her fatigue as the reason behind the mistake. “Clearly I was out of my mind, he was charged with mishandling classified documents. Well, that happens sometimes, because I have you-know-who fatigue on the brain," Goldberg joked.

During a 2018 interview with CNN's David Axelrod on The Axe Files, Goldberg expressed her stance on not using Donald Trump's name in connection with the word "President." She stated that she simply "can't" do it and acknowledged that while some people disapprove of her choice, she is personally content with it.

