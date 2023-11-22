Michael Cohen Says Donald Trump’s Attacks Reveal His Insecurities: “It’s All About Deflection”

Former aide to Donald Trump, Michael Cohen has launched a fresh attack against the former president.

Michael Cohen observed on the MeidasTouch Political Beatdown video podcast that many in America tend to believe that Donald Trump has done a lot for them, even if this is untrue, per Raw Story. Ben Meiselas presented a video clip with Trump bellowing that Joe Biden should "bring it on" if he wants to turn 2024 into a year of preserving liberty and democracy because Biden is "corrupt."

Trump's barrage of attacks against Biden included incompetence, criminal history, and political instability - all of which the former president is himself accused of. Cohen says, as he's underscored in his books too, that for Trump, these antics are "all about deflection."

"It's all about deflection," he said. "Take a look at my book for example, 'Revenge.' What's the title? 'How Donald Trump weaponized the United States Department of Justice Against his Critics.' So what are we hearing Trump saying? 'Crooked Joe! Crooked Joe! The most corrupt! Weaponizing the Justice Department!'"

"He knows he's incompetent. He knows that his four years accomplished ugats," said Cohen. "Nothing. Zip. Zilch. Nada. And so, what is he say? He sees Joe Biden's record, and his people tell him about what's going on obviously, but they say it by couching it by saying that's not really how the press is saying it," he explained, adding that his aides are all constantly flattering him. "You would have done better. It's amazing the ass-kissing that goes on inside that small group of Donalds," he noted.

The star witness in Trump's NY Fraud case then explained the difference between Trump and Biden, sharing, "But he knows what Biden is doing, whether you like Joe, all of his policies, I don't, but you still have to appreciate that this man, who they keep calling old, who they keep calling cognitively impaired, has done more in two years than Trump did in four. He's done 20 times more in the three years than Trump accomplished. You can't point your finger at anything beneficial to America that Trump accomplished."

Before severing ties with his old employer and entering a guilty plea to federal charges in 2018, Cohen, now 57, was a devoted employee of former president Trump. He allegedly orchestrated unlawful hush-money payments and lied to Congress on his asking, per The Guardian. He received a 3-year jail term, the majority of which he served at home.

Cohen's congressional testimony in 2019 - in which he said that Trump "inflated his assets when it served his purposes" - prompted the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James to seek a fraud lawsuit against the former president. “This is not about Donald Trump v Michael Cohen or Michael Cohen v Donald Trump,” Cohen said as he entered Manhattan court last month. “This is about accountability, plain and simple.”

