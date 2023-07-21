When Jennifer Aniston's Actor Father, John Aniston Begged Her to Not Join the Entertainment Industry

Jennifer Aniston has charmed the world with her vibrant and radiant persona and her incredible acting skills. However, there was a point in Jennifer's life where her late actor father, John Aniston discouraged her from ever setting foot in the entertainment industry.

Fans know that the Emmy-winning actress' story of success truly began after she bagged the role of Rachel Green in Friends. Since then, nothing has remained the same for her. The actress went on to act alongside several gifted actors including her best friend in the filming industry, Adam Sandler. There was a time, however, when Jennifer was going to become a lawyer instead of an actress.

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston Keen to Join Cast of The White Lotus, Jennifer Coolidge Shares Her Stance

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rachel Murray

Being from a family with a background in the acting business already, Jennifer wanted to forge her own path regardless of her parents' success. John too wanted his daughter to be away from acting, despite himself being a successful actor at the time.

In the year 2015, Jennifer was honored with the Montecito Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival for her performance in the critically acclaimed Cake. Along with receiving the award, the actress also gave an interview in which she highlighted several moments in her life that made her who she was.

Also Read: When Jennifer Aniston Said She Didn't Like Her 'Friends' Character Rachel Green's Iconic Haircut

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Jennifer talked about her roots, how she got to where she is, and her experiences as an actress. She recalled the first time she was exposed to the idea of acting. "I remember going to see my first play which was Children of a Lesser God on Broadway. And then I saw Annie and forgot about it!" recalled Jennifer. The actress recalled how she would take hold of a record player and would use her hairbrush as a pretend mic for hours on end. However, Jennifer soon gave up on the idea of singing and acting.

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston Admires ‘Highly Productive’ Longtime Friend Reese Witherspoon: “You Exhaust Me”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

This was because her now late father, John urged her to "steer clear" of the acting industry. Ironically, it was only after watching her father on a soap opera that Jennifer became more curious about the industry and about becoming an actress. John's insistence to keep his daughter away from the limelight only made Jennifer want to act more, fueling her passion to set forth on this journey. "I was hell-bent because my dad was just begging me not to be in the industry," Jennifer recalled. She went on to repeat his words. "I do not want your heart broken," John had told his daughter.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

The That Girl actor reportedly wanted Jennifer to become a lawyer. He also revealed a very father-like reason for not wanting his little girl to enter the entertainment biz. "The rejection is brutal. Please, please, please don't do that. Become a lawyer," Jennifer repeated her father's words at the Film Festival's Q&A.

She noted that becoming an actress despite this was her "one rebellion." Although it was difficult for Jennifer to accept his harsh words, the Horrible Bosses actress noted that it was what motivated her to keep going. "I'm happy he made that claim that he didn't want me to do it," Jennifer said.

References:

https://collider.com/jennifer-aniston-friends-cake-interview/

https://youtu.be/WjAlH0l2-0s

More from Inquisitr

Jennifer Aniston and 'Friends' Cast Still Cash In $20M Individually, Show Makes a Whopping $1B Annually

Jennifer Aniston Explains to Reese Witherspoon Why She No Longer Needs to Struggle for Things