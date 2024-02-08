Johnny Depp's Co-Star Was Once Desperate To Kiss Him But Backed Out Due To Health Risks

Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 20, 2023. It has since been updated.

Johnny Depp's immense stardom is a result of his remarkable portfolio of projects, making him a Hollywood heartthrob and showcasing his talent to the world. Among his many talents, his exceptional kissing skills have been praised by various personalities. Despite being extremely desperate, there was one lady who missed the chance to make out with the Hollywood hunk.

She had second thoughts about it, considering the potential risks to his health. Depp's experience of working with numerous celebrities has made love scenes a familiar territory for him. In the animated feature Rango, he was associated with Isla Fisher, who also lent her voice to the film. Depp voiced the titular character, while Fisher portrayed Beans, Rango's love interest, a kind-hearted desert iguana.

In the animated feature, director Gore Verbinski took an unconventional approach, urging the actors, including Fisher, to act out their real-life scenes to enhance the animation process. Fisher herself shared this intriguing insight during an interview with JustJared, revealing that despite only voicing the characters, they were encouraged to act out the scenes physically.

However, during one scene where Fisher's character was meant to kiss Depp's character, she faced an unfortunate obstacle. She had to back out due to a bad cold, preventing them from proceeding with the on-screen kiss.

Reflecting on her decision later, Fisher expressed regret, saying, "Afterwards I was like, 'What was I thinking? It's Johnny Depp.' Maybe I should have just gotten the kiss and given him the germs," per FandomWire. Despite missing out on the opportunity to share a smooch with Johnny Depp, Fisher's decision was driven by a good cause – her concern for Depp's health. It highlights her professionalism and consideration for her co-star. Interestingly, Depp has previously admitted to feeling uncomfortable with on-screen kisses with fellow stars, which makes Fisher's decision even more thoughtful in light of their dynamic during filming.

In the 2006 film Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, Keira Knightley played the role of Elizabeth Swann alongside Depp as Jack Sparrow. However, as Knightley was a minor during filming, Depp was uncomfortable sharing a steamy scene with his co-star. At the time, Depp shared, "Any kind of scene like that, whenever you're doing that sort of thing, it's always unbelievably awkward, especially having met Keira when she was 17 years old." Despite feeling uncomfortable during the scene, Depp praised his young co-star, Knightley, for being a good sport.

He acknowledged that such situations can be awkward, but they handled it professionally as part of their job. He said, "It’s always awkward so you kind of just make light of it; she was a good sport and we just kind of did what we had to do, that’s the gig.” Depp's gentlemanly demeanor has endeared him to fans worldwide, and even his co-stars can't help but gush over his charming personality, which has become well-known in the industry.