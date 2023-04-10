Johnny Depp Eyes $1.2 Million UK Pub Owned by Paul Hollywood's Fiancée

Johnny Depp is interested in acquiring a $1.2 million UK pub called The Cherquers Inn, which is currently run by Melissa Spalding, Paul Hollywood's fiancée. According to The Sun, the actor and musician is said to be a "huge fan" of The Chequers Inn in Smarden, near Ashford, Kent. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is reportedly eyeing up the pub as his next big project, after recently giving up his luxurious LA life for a quieter lifestyle in the English countryside.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Carlos Alvarez

Depp is, reportedly, "a huge fan" of the inn, which is "right up [the] street" from his $16.2 million Downton Abbey-style estate. “Depp adores the pub and has done for years,” claimed a source told the publication. “Johnny loves the history and has spoken before about wanting to buy a pub. It's right in the heart of the English countryside."

The pub has reportedly become quite "posh" and pricey, which has caused some friction with locals who prefer a more traditional pub experience. One customer told the outlet on Sunday that “It’s not what village folk want. And it’s got so dear in there now. They’ve just got a new menu out which is a really top-notch posh menu - the likes of carrots done in charcoal, etcetera. They’ve hired a new chef and he brought his whole team with him.”

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Stuart C. Wilson

Depp's interest in The Chequers Inn came from his friend, illustrator Ralph Steadman. The pub is situated in the heart of the English countryside, which Depp has grown to love since moving to a 19th-century mansion in Somerset. The actor recently revealed in an interview with Somerset Live that he prefers living a quiet life in the UK and that he loves places with character.

"British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbor - without going over the top," Depp said. "I like going to places, seeing things, and meeting people - but I'm not the great extrovert that people think. In truth, I'm quite a shy person. That's one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset. I can just be me - and that's nice. I can go into shops without being surrounded by people wanting selfies. I don't mind that up to a point, but sometimes it gets a little too crowded."

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Noam Galai

On the professional front, Depp is set to star in the upcoming French biographical film, Jeanne du Barry, where he will play King Louis XV. The film will also star Maïwenn Le Besco, mononymously known as Maïwenn. She was recently in the news for assaulting a journalist by spitting in his face, as per The News. In the meantime, it seems that Depp is happy to focus on his new life in the UK and his possible new business venture.