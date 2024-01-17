 Larsa Pippen Stands For Herself As Co-Star of “RHOM” Says She Was "Busy Kissing the Kardashians A**"

Adriana De Moura said that Larsa Pippen kissed "the Kardashians' ass" to become famous, but Pippen denied the allegations. De Maura raised the matter after Pippen's split with the Kardashians; at the time, Pippen said it was because Kanye West didn't think highly of her and didn't want Kim Kardashian to go out with her. The Real Housewives of Miami actress conceded in an exclusive interview with People that she hasn't been disturbed by the ladies on the Bravo show's relentless Kardashian jabs.

Pippen explained to the outlet, "If you know me, you know that for the last 10 years, I’ve been working on my brand and my superstar kids. That’s really where I’ve been. I haven’t been anywhere else, or sucking up to anyone else. I’ve always lived in different states. Always had famous friends and always been working to grow and evolve." This interview was a direct reaction to De Moura's remark in a midseason promo for season 6 of The Real Housewives of Miami, which aired in December 2023. De Moura told Pippen in the promo, "You weren’t there, darling. You were in L.A. for 10 years kissing the Kardashians’ ass. So shut up!" Pippen told the outlet, "I think Adriana is the same person she was 13 years ago," adding that she can see why Adriana is critical of her past with the well-known family.

Pippen added, "She says that because she hasn’t evolved. I feel like, for me, I’ve evolved and come so far from where I was 13 years ago. So I don’t really pay her or anyone who says that any attention because I feel like I’m really focused on the things that matter, the things that make a difference for me and the people around me." She said that when Adriana says things like this, she doesn't "really pay" her "any attention." She emphasized, "I don't hide in anyone's shadow." The reality star has a lengthy history with the Kardashian family. She was formerly married to Scottie Pippen for almost 20 years. In the summer of 2020, after years of friendship, Kim and other members of the famous family started unfollowing Larsa on social media. The socialite said in November of that year that she believed Kim's ex-husband, West, was to blame for their separation.

Although Pippen has given her side of the story on RHOM, she believes that some of the tension between the two stemmed from Kim's failing marriage to West. She said in a confessional, "I was best friends with Kim, and I love her and I love Kanye, and I just was the person that was stuck in the middle. I took a beating because I was the friend who was basically there and saw everything. And that was basically the demise of our relationship. I knew too much, I was a problem, and so, whatever. That's kind of what happened."

