Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Grab Attention In All White Ensembles At Michael Rubin’s Party

The Kardashian sisters are known to grab eyeballs wherever they go. In a recent TikTok video shared by Lori Harvey, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner were seen in all-white ensembles, along with Hailey Bieber and Harvey. They were attending billionaire Michael Rubin’s July 4 party in The Hamptons, reports DailyMail.

In the 17 seconds clip, they were seen dancing to the new Barbie song. The video starts with Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori Harvey walking towards the camera followed by the others. They were all dressed in white. Harvey walked in front of the camera, did a quick pose, and then walked away. Hailey Bieber was right behind her. She Walked towards the camera holding a glass and walked away giving a hint of a tiny smile. Following Bieber came Kendall Jenner, who also showcased her model walk before leaving the frame. Lala Anthony, another one of Harvey’s friends also strutted towards the camera before leaving, revealing Kim Kardashian.

Kim was seen in a fitted dress with a plunging neckline. The dress was held up with thin straps that wrapped around her shoulders. It was crisscrossed at her back. There is an asymmetrical hem at the bottom of the dress with a patch of see-through material. It also had long tassels that fell towards her ankles. Not just the dress, but her hair also looked perfect. She had her hair open which was parted in the middle. To not have any loose strand fall on her face the hair was slicked back. Kendall Jenner was wearing a mini white dress with a v-cut neckline. She had rhinestone earrings on and her hair open and flowing down her shoulders.

Toward the end of the video, they were seen smiling and dancing to the new Barbie song. Harvey captioned the post, "And we ain’t playing tag." The party was attended by many A-list celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, husband Ben Affleck, and Tom Brady.

The host of the party, Michael Rubin is the CEO of Fanatics. It is the world’s top provider of licensed sports merchandise. He is also the executive chairman of the Rue Gilt Groupe. He has got numerous achievements to his credit including being named the most influential person in the sports business. He was also included in the Forbes 400: the richest people in America and Forbes: The World’s Billionaires list as well as featured in Bloomberg Billionaires Index. In November 2022, his wealth was valued at around 10.2 billion USD. He is also known for his strong connection with celebrities who he has collaborated with.

Before sharing the video of the group, Harvey also shared a video of herself, revealing her dress. Harvey, who is a model gave a quick outfit check by giving the full view of the gown. She struck a pose and turned back partially to reveal the back of her dress. She then glanced over her shoulders and looked forward again before ending the video. “Happy 4th #outfitcheck #allwhite,” (sic) the caption of the post read.

