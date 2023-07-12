Beyoncé’s Half-brother, Nixon Knowles, 13, Asks Why The Superstar 'Doesn't Love Him'

In the midst ofBeyoncé's global travels during her "Renaissance" world tour, her 13-year-old half-brother, who spent his early years residing in a trailer with his mother Alexsandra Wright, longs for love and wonders why the renowned singer, known for her song Why Don't You Love Me, doesn't show him any affection, according to his mother.

“[He asks], ‘Why doesn’t that person love me?’” Living in California, Wright, aged 52, spoke to the Sun about her son Nixon, whom she shares with Beyoncé's father and former manager, Mathew Knowles, 71. Currently aged 13, Nixon is the result of an extramarital affair between Mathew Knowles and Canadian-born actress Wright. However, due to a lengthy legal dispute over child support, Nixon never had the opportunity to meet his renowned sister or his father. "Nixon has never had the luxury of being a normal child. Being related to someone famous smothers kids like him, and they lose their identity." She further added, “I sit in the bathroom and cry sometimes because I just don’t know how to help him be his own person.”

Despite living just 10 miles away from her half-sibling in California's most expensive residence, a $200 million Malibu mansion, she asserts that the singer didn't make any effort to contact them. The Global Collective CEO, Wright, and Nixon now reside in a five-bedroom house in Los Angeles. "I think Beyoncé is a lovely person and she has never done anything to harm me. I don’t want anything from them. I just want my son to be free and to have a happy life," she said about the singer.

Wright mentions that her "quiet and reserved" son finds it challenging to witness individuals living as billionaires. However, she remains optimistic that her son and Beyoncé will eventually establish a connection through social media, "I tell him, 'fame does not equal happiness' so never covet what someone else has." According to her, Nixon frequently encounters inquiries at school about whether he is Beyoncé's sibling, and even adults go to the extent of taking pictures of him.

According to The Daily Mail, in 2009, Beyoncé's mother Tina initiated divorce proceedings against Mathew Knowles after he had an extramarital affair with Alexsandra, who later became pregnant and requested a paternity test. In 2010, a paternity test confirmed that Knowles was the biological father of Nixon. In 2014, Knowles had his child support payments reduced due to a decline in his income. As a result of the legal battle, Wright faced financial hardships and had to seek assistance from a homeless charity. With the support of a women's group, they were able to relocate to a trailer before eventually finding accommodation with Wright's friend, Shar Jackson.

