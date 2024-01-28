Here Are the 8 Most Bizarre Moments from Donald Trump's Presidency That Have Been Long Forgotten

Moments that stood out in Trump's presidency

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld

Donald Trump made history in his own right. During his term in the White House, he made some decisions that shaped American democracy, while other similar moves added to his controversial personality. But whether you hate him or love him, Trump has made significant headlines from 2016 to 2020 (and even after his presidency) for many bizarre yet historic moments. As such, some significant instances from his time in the White House have largely been forgotten in the public space, but here is a refresher on the same.

1. From missiles to chocolate cake

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Thomas Peter

The former POTUS hosted China's President Xi Jinping at his luxury Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, in April 2017. After being elected, it was his first bilateral summit, and Trump ordered the destruction of the Syrian airbase with Tomahawk missiles while the two presidents dined together. However, he [Trump] recalled a different detail when a Fox Business anchor asked him about it, "We had the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you've ever seen, and President Xi was enjoying it... So what happens is I said [to President Xi] we’ve just launched 59 missiles heading to Iraq and I wanted you to know this."

2. Throwing paper towels in San Juan

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

When the horrific Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico in September 2017, Trump seemingly jumped at the opportunity to help boost the morale of people in San Juan. Two weeks later, Trump accompanied his wife, Melania Trump, and spoke to emergency management officials while also distributing various relief supplies to the victims. However, to everyone's surprise, instead of handing the supplies with dignity, he tossed the paper towels in the air, an action which was slammed as 'terrible and abominable,' as reported by Al Jazeera.

3. Terrorist attack in Sweden

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

It's pretty well-known that Trump has a 'no filter' approach when expressing himself, and this is a trait that hasn't changed much since the real estate mogul entered politics. A case in point: in a past moment from his rally in Melbourne, Florida, in February 2017, the former President put on a great event. When speaking to his Florida audience, he likely offended the people of Sweden by talking about a 'terrorist attack' when ranting about immigration. Trump yelled, "You look at what's happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this? Sweden!" However, there was no such attack, and his thoughtless remark prompted the Swedish embassy to call the US State Department for further clarification.

4. Trump saluted a North Korean General

Image Source: Getty Images | Handout Photo by Dong-A Ilbo

In yet another bizarre moment from his presidency, Trump first confused people by meeting the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which was historic in the sense that he was the first sitting President of the United States to shake hands with North Korean leadership in years, given the two countries have no diplomatic ties with each other. However, the two politicians had also indulged in a war of words previously when Trump called his North Korean counterpart 'Rocket Man' and Jong-Un called Trump a 'dotard.' Yet, they seemingly hashed things out back in June 2018, when the two leaders finally met. The POTUS, however, saluted the Korean leader's General. His unusual move stirred up controversy, with some claiming it could be used by Pyongyang for propaganda.

5. Trump called adult star Stormy Daniels a 'horseface'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Stobe (L); Johnny Louis (R)

Among the four indictments faced by Trump, the hush-money case remains one of the most powerful lawsuits brought forth. When adult star Stormy Daniels (otherwise known as Stephanie Clifford) filed a defamation case against the former real-estate mogul, alleging she slept with him in 2006, he defended himself against these accusations staunchly, as per ABC News. In 2018, the ex-president took to X, formerly Twitter, and pounced, "Great, now, I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas." Daniels fired back, "Game on, Tiny."

6. When KFC and McDonalds 'catered' in the White House

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Kleponis

Another historic moment involving Trump was back when he hosted a dinner with a particularly intriguing menu inside the White House. In January 2019, the GOP front-runner invited the Clemson Tigers, the winners of the college football championship, to visit him in the presidential palace and enjoy Filet-O-Fish and Big Macs. Trump informed the media, "We have pizzas, we have 300 hamburgers, many, many french fries, all of our favorite foods." The food was ordered from McDonald's, KFC, Burger King, and other famous fast-food joints, leaving many bewildered at the move. However, his Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders, later said he paid for the meal himself.

7. When Trump wanted to buy Greenland

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Yes, it is possible to do a lot of things when you are a president. However, in one particular move, Trump shocked people, especially Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, when he seriously asked if Greenland was for sale. Initially, it was taken as a joke, but when Trump explained it was 'essentially a large real estate deal,' the Danish government did not keep quiet. Frederiksen set the record straight in a befitting response, "Greenland is not for sale." Trump later denounced the government's reaction as 'nasty,' as reported by the BBC.

8. From Hollywood to Politics: Home Alone 2

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

Before joining politics, Trump earned fame from his TV and film appearances. The ex-president loved the camera and spotlight and landed cameos and several good parts in films, including a renowned appearance in 1992's Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. However, controversy followed when years later, Canada's national broadcaster, CBC, cut his part from their re-airing in December 2019. The Apprentice star joked, "I guess Justin T [Trudeau] doesn't much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade!"

